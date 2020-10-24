Nashville Singer/Songwriter Matt Urmy Shares New Single "Raging Hearts" Off Forthcoming Album 'South Of The Sky' (Out Jan. 15)





https://shorefire.com/roster/matt-urmy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Nashville singer/songwriter Matt Urmy unveils his new song "Raging Hearts" off his forthcoming album 'South of the Sky' - out January 15, 2021. "Raging Hearts" explores the positive and redemptive side of political action in the face of social unrest with newfound immediacy. Propelled by an 80s-era synthesizer and steady rock 'n' roll drums, the song's palpable energy is further enhanced by Nashville songwriter Jonnell Mosser's soulful vocal addition.In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Urmy said, "'Raging Hearts' was initially inspired by what I saw happening to our culture around the time of the financial crisis of 2008, and was written purely as a spoken word piece, but it feels even more relevant today than it did then."Read the full American Songwriter interview and listen to the "Raging Heart"'s sibling song "Ghost of an Old Revolution" here: https://bit.ly/35dvB95"Raging Hearts" brings out new depth, sonically and lyrically, to "Ghosts of an Old Revolution" as it examines the direct positive change that can be brought about by acting on the human responsibility to be politically and morally engaged.'South of the Sky' then explores the multitudes of human life and the enigma of time through the lense of 6 categories: ethereal/spiritual, metaphysical/physical, social/structural, societal/relational, relational/personal, and personal/introspective.Watch the album trailer and hear Urmy speak about the concept here: https://youtu.be/HVKlDzPxAV4Born in New York City and raised in Nashville, TN, Matt Urmy is a singer/songwriter, poet and entrepreneur. He founded Artist Growth, a cloud-based artist management & record label collaboration platform, which services both Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as well as artist managers at companies like Red Light Management, Vector Management, C3, Maverick, ROAR and many others. Urmy lives and works in Nashville with his partner Jaime - a pastry chef at popular East Nashville restaurant Lockeland Table - and their two boys, Ezra and Ocean. Matt's debut album, 2017's Out Of The Ashes, was a Rolling Stone favorite and compelled them to call Urmy, who dueted with the late John Prine on the album, an Artist To Watch.https://www.matturmy.comhttps://twitter.com/matturmyhttps://www.instagram.com/matturmyhttps://shorefire.com/roster/matt-urmy



