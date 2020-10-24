Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 24/10/2020

Stormzy Unveils Music Video For 'Rainfall' Ft. Tiana Major9

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, British musician Stormzy has unveiled the incredible music video for 'Rainfall' (feat. Tiana Major9). Produced by Jay Weathers, 'Rainfall' is the latest single to be taken from his UK number #1, Gold-selling album, 'Heavy Is The Head'.

The video has been created entirely inside Watch Dogs: Legion, a brand-new video game set in a near-future London which is set for release on October 29th. In a one-of-a-kind collaboration, the game features an exclusive mission titled 'Fall on My Enemies' which sees Stormzy enlisting the help of the resistance group, DedSec to protect the broadcast of the music video across the entire city.

Stormzy is one of UK's most inspiring and influential cultural figures. His two albums to date; 'Gang Signs & Prayer' and 'Heavy Is The Head' both reached #1 in the UK album chart and were subsequently nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. His remarkable ascent has been accompanied by his honest and relatable character - a true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism, he consistently stands up for people from all areas of life; encouraging his fans and listeners alike to speak openly about their beliefs and fight for their rights.

"We are thrilled for Stormzy to be a part of Watch Dogs: Legion. His music and what he speaks to as an artist is extremely relevant for our London setting, and for the larger themes of our game," commented Clint Hocking, Creative Director at Ubisoft Toronto. He added, "It's been almost a year since we had Stormzy in the studio to film his performance. He lit up the room, and captivated us all. He's a great collaborator, and it was a career highlight for us to get to work with him."

Led by Ubisoft Toronto, Watch Dogs: Legion will release on Xbox One, PlayStation4, Stadia and for Windows PC on Epic Games and Uplay on October 29th, 2020. The game will also be available on UPLAY+. Watch Dogs: Legion will also release on Xbox Series X|S on November 10th and PlayStation5 upon the launch of those consoles. For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, please visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion.






