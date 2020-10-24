Let Your Voice Be Heard: How To Make Your Music More Visible

Social Media

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Making music and sharing it with people has never been easier, especially in these last few years. There are several platforms where people can share their songs with their audience. However, these platforms have their own algorithms, and unfortunately, this system can often mess with these artists' visibility. Another problem that artists face is that every platform has its system and the system dictates which videos get more views. This means that the creator may not know the reason behind their low views on different outlets because each of them plays by their own rules. If you're a struggling artist and you're not sure how to be more visible, then you might want to check out the tips below.

If you're aiming for visibility then you need to be on different platforms. This might be hectic and a lot of work at first, but you'll get used to it. Try to upload more frequently on the most trending apps then pay attention to the rest. But mainly, make sure to post your videos on YouTube, Instagram, SoundCloud, TikTok, and other social media platforms. Posting your work on different outlets can expose different people to your music, which will inevitably build your audience and increase your visibility. You can also link your accounts, so whatever you post on Instagram will be posted on Facebook and vice-versa.

Consistency

Being consistent with your work can be difficult, especially when you're not feeling creative or when you're not in the right mental state to produce art. You're not alone in this; there are a lot of artists who face problems with consistency. Don't feel discouraged though, there are a few things that can help you. Try to film two or more videos on the days where you're in a good mood or when you're feeling creative. Eventually, you'll have a lot of songs that you haven't posted yet, so keep them on the back burner, and post them on the days where you feel like you can't produce work. That way, you're consistent and you're not burning yourself out.

Get Featured on Playlists

You could also try to get featured on different playlists. There are a lot of different ways you could do so. Not only will this improve your visibility , but it'll also increase your chances to sign with a record label. For instance, you could try to contact different curators. You can introduce yourself and present your music. They might add you to the playlist if they're interested in the audience that you've built and they'd like to gain exposure through you as well. Also, they might like your music and think that your work will bring in extra people for them.

Collaborations

Another thing that can introduce you to more people is collaboration. There are a lot of artists like you who are trying to make it and who are still in the process of building their audience. Reach out to them, introduce yourself, connect with them through your shared experience, and ask them if they'd be interested to collaborate with you. This is a win-win situation because they get to be exposed to your audience on your account and you get the same thing from their base. This will help both of you to gain more followers, which will inevitably get you to the place you want to be in this field.

Live Performances

You don't always have to share your work through a screen, consider getting out there in the world, get your own gig, and play for a real-life audience. This is not a hard thing to achieve, just make sure to contact the right people who can help you play in coffee shops, bars, or restaurants. Not only is this a whole new medium, but it also gives you a massive opportunity to connect with the audience. This will eventually attract a lot of people to your accounts and pages on social media. They can follow your journey and support you throughout your music career.

All in all, it's not difficult to gain visibility because, once you've figured out how the system works, the rest becomes much easier. The main thing that you need to focus on is your social media accounts. The more you post videos there, the more visibility you're going to get. This also means that you need to be consistent with your work, so try to post as much as possible. Figure out how the algorithm works so that you're working with it not against it. Make sure that you get featured on playlists and contact different artists so that you can collaborate with them. You can also consider getting your own gig in real life, and this will be an amazing opportunity for you to connect with people.