The Sully Band To Stage A Live Virtual Fundraiser Concert To Benefit The MD Anderson Cancer Center On October 29

For more information on The Sully Band, visit their website at https://sullyband.com/. Fans can also visit Spotify Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts / The Sully Band) The Sully Band, recently named "Best Live Performer" at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards, will stage a live virtual fundraising concert on Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 pm at the Belly Up Tavern in San Diego. The concert can be viewed at bellyuplive.com/sully and is free to watch. To help MC the event, well known on-air personalities, Little Tommy and Russ T. Nailz, will be in attendance along with Susan Taylor (formerly of NBC News) on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center.The Sully Band is partnering with The B.A.G Networking, an established 501c3 Non-Profit professional networking group that promotes business, charity, and philanthropy within the San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County communities, on this event. The goal is to help raise funds that would have been raised at B.A.G. Networking's annual large-scale fundraiser "Carnival Against Cancer." This event through the years has collected over $35,000 for the new Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. This year it had to be canceled due to Covid-19.The new Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center is a comprehensive and clinically integrated cancer care program in San Diego that provides adult cancer patients greater access to the most advanced oncology care available, throughout Southern California. Texas-based, MD Anderson, is the top-ranked cancer center in America. This partnership builds on Scripps' rich history of providing exceptional cancer care to this region and will enable Scripps to offer world renowned cancer care close to home. Donations are encouraged in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.In August, The Sully Band performed a similar livestream event at the Belly Up Tavern and raised $5K for the SD Food Bank.Lead singer, composer, guitarist (and longtime San Diego television/radio personality,) Bob "Sully" Sullivan, along with the entire Sully Band will perform a mix of covers and originals, always with their signature "R&B Groovement" for a full hour and a half. The Sully Band is composed of band members who have many Grammy nominations and Tony awards and have performed and recorded with legendary artists and music industry notables including Eric Clapton, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon and other musical masters.Band members include:Sully - lead singer + guitar James East - bass + music director Arnie Vilches - electric guitarTres Hodgens - drumsMark Hattersley - keysTripp Sprague - tenor saxSteve Dillard - trumpetTomoka Nomura-Jarvis - alto saxApril Leslie - baritone sax Nacho Sobers - percussionFor more information on The Sully Band, visit their website at https://sullyband.com/. Fans can also visit Spotify Apple Music and Soundcloud and all Social Media platforms: @sullybandmusic to enjoy The Sully Band.



