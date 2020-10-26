Up-and-coming Latina Powerhouse Jewels Hints At New Music On Gem Squad Productions

This Latina of Puerto Rican descent is an up-and-coming powerhouse. She sings, ghostwrites, and runs her own urban entertainment company gem squad productions.

Who said that theres nothing good coming out of Bronx, New York!? Jewels is an up-and-coming female entertainment-entrepreneur who just also happens to write ridiculously great music. She recently released her debut album "Fever" on Mvb Records; which went viral, and fresh off of her debut album release she's now getting ready to put out new music through her own company, Gem squad productions. According to a recent post on her instagram page Jewels is excited about the new music she's making. She also is getting ready to help new artists with their music and publishing as well. After researching Gem squad productions we learned that the new company is involved in many different things surrounding music and entertainment, and Jewels and her team will be officially launching it in 2021.



If Jewels continues to make and release music like she did since officially breaking into the music business in 2019, then both her and Gem squad productions will hit the indie entertainment scene with a vicious uppercut. For more information on Jewels visit www.Talentedjewels.com. Unfortunately Gem squad productions does not have a working website, but you can check them out on their instagram page @gemsquadproductions.