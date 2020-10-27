Harry Styles To Invest In New Co-op Live Arena In Manchester









The singer-songwriter will take more than just a capital interest, he will also be actively involved in the development of the project in his hometown of Manchester.



Co-op Live will be purpose-built for music, with an interior bowl that elevates both the artist and fan experience. Co-op Live is also the first arena to be built with an equal focus on artists and fans by offering the best experiences and sound. From the largest standing floor capacity in the UK to a range of premium tickets, the arena will be designed to provide fair financial opportunities for artists while offering fans access to tickets at a wide, and accessible, range of prices.





"I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow."





"We're focused on building one of the world's best arenas in Manchester and Harry's advice and consultation is going to be invaluable as we work to deliver that."



Co-op Live represents a £350m private investment in Manchester and will generate 3,500 jobs during construction, providing a much-needed boost to the city's economy. It will support a further 1,000 jobs during operation and bring more events to the city. The arena will be located on the Etihad Campus and has been designed as the most sustainable arena in Europe. The partnership with Co-op will see the venue generate at least £1m annually for good causes both locally in Manchester and across the UK.

Harry Styles' sophomore solo effort Fine Line continues his utterly unique first decade in music. At just 26, Harry's sophisticated, romantic rock record earned critical acclaim and huge commercial success. Fine Line debuted at No. 1 in over 20 countries including the USA where it debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 478,000 equivalent album units sold and made history as the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist's album since Nielsen



He toured the album in 2017 and 2018 with 90 sold-out shows in over 20 countries. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated film "Dunkirk" in July 2017, becoming the first British artist with a No. 1 debut single, album, and film in the same year.



