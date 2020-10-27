Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 27/10/2020

Zonj3 & Nika Bee Release New Afrobeat Vibe "No One Ever"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After she dropped four music videos in less than two months this year, Nika Bee has made a magic once again. She sang her heart out in a new music video/Song called [No One Ever]. I am sure you are going to love this romantic, dance, afrobeat vibe as Nika Bee has tinted it with an Afropean, Scouse flavour that everyone loves.

[No One Ever] is an afrobeat, afro fusion and romantic, love song. It has slow and dance vibe to it. it makes you want to go for a secret adventure. The chorus of this song (No one Ever) is catchy and easy to remember as the Liverpudlian, prominent vocalist Nika Bee has a very /melodic soft sound, it made the song shine and grind to its pinnacle. It'd make you want to fall in love. Nika Bee's second verse is beyond our imagination. What Nika Bee said on the verse is exactly what every woman wanted to say to their/her man, but they just shy and couldn't come out of their shell. You know it fellas and I know it. Just go listen to the song, I'm sure you won't disagree.
Zonj3 dropped in his first verse ohhh damn !!!! it is a fire blaze inside every woman's pant. He has come up with an outlandish style that never been seen on the music scene before around the United Kingdom aww, this is the future of the urban music believe it or not. This black artistic junta is going to change the music perspective in the urban scene here in England and around the world. If you have not watched the music video or listened to this song, well you are missing out. You can watch it on YouTube and listen to it on Spotify and all streaming platforms below.






