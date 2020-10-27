Jamaican Pop Star Conkarah's Single 'Everybody Switch (Fatty Fatty)' Is Out Now



As if that weren't enough, 'Banana' ranked as the Number One Sound on TikTok and has been featured in over 32 million user-generated videos so far. The track has charted in over 20 countries, fueled in part by the hugely popular #BANANADROP dance challenge, including videos by such celebrities and top influencers as Jason Derulo, Charli D'Amelio, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop sensation Conkarah has released his highly anticipated new single 'Everybody Switch (Fatty Fatty)' via S-Curve Records/BMG. Produced by Patrick Romanik (Enrique Iglesias, Becky G), the track comes on the heels of Conkarah's worldwide summer smash hit single 'Banana (ft. Shaggy' which now has over one billion global streams.In the 'Everybody Switch (Fatty Fatty)' video, Conkarah falls for a beautiful girl and then hits the Jamaican coast for a steamy late-night dance party.Said Conkarah, "I always try to put some positive vibrations out there. No matter what's going on, I hope my music can be a fun escape and make you feel good. I wrote this one for my girls and show love and appreciation. Switch it up and dance it out like you're in my beautiful Jamaica."Hailed by Idolator as "one of the few good things to happen in 2020," 'Banana (Ft. Shaggy)' is a playful take on the traditional Jamaican folk song, 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)'. The track - which features Conkarah's fellow Jamaican, two-time Grammy Award-winner Shaggy - proved an undisputed summer sensation, now with over one billion global streams.Certified Gold in Mexico, India, Canada, Norway, and the Netherlands, and Platinum in Brazil, 'Banana (Ft. Shaggy)' spent seven weeks in Spotify's Global Viral 50, with placement on such popular playlists as "Today's Top Hits," "Teen Party" and "Mood Booster". The track remains equally popular at Shazam, where it spent 21 weeks on the Global Top 200. What's more, 'Banana (Ft. Shaggy)' reached the top of iTunes's Top Reggae Songs chart in 23 countries around the world while also rising to Number One on the overall chart in Belgium, Netherlands, Fiji and Number One on the Top Pop Songs chart in 14 countries including Canada, Mexico, Belgium, and The Netherlands.As if that weren't enough, 'Banana' ranked as the Number One Sound on TikTok and has been featured in over 32 million user-generated videos so far. The track has charted in over 20 countries, fueled in part by the hugely popular #BANANADROP dance challenge, including videos by such celebrities and top influencers as Jason Derulo, Charli D'Amelio, Nicole Scherzinger, Chiara Ferragni, Neymar, and Addison Rae.



