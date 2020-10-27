X Lovers Release Mad World EP





"Being young right now is incredibly intense, for better and for worse. Right now, there's so much possibility with experiencing things for the first time. At the same time, it's hard to deny or ignore how heavy the state of the world is right now. We're the first generation ever that climate change and environmental issues can actually have a serious effect on. That's an insane reality and where this project stems from."



Last week the group were announced as SiriusXM's HITS 1 TO WATCH Artist for their track "Haunt You" ft. chloe moriondo, which amplifies and elevates new up-and-coming music and artists that the pop programming team at SiriusXM Hits 1 are excited about. The track is featured on the EP.



Mad World EP Track List &

"It's A

"Mad World"

"F**k What People Say"

"Love"

"Too Fast"

"Haunt You" ft. chloe moriondo

"I Feel Like Sh*t"



X Lovers is a pop duo/band from Northern California. After forming their first punk band at age 10 together, London and Jacob (both 22) have been collaborating as a team since their teenage years. London, who is the vocalist and drives most of the songwriting works in conjunction with Jacob who produces all the records. After creating a highly dedicated fan base across their hometown of Nevada City and Northern California, the two best friends moved to Los Angeles, to master their craft. Citing



Last year, the duo released their virgin EP which has received nearly 25 million streams worldwide.



