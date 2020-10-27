Cali Rodi Releases Alt-Pop Homage To Blink-182





The idea for "blink-182 + u" came to Cali late one night on a porch with her guitar and frequent songwriting partner, Emily Haber. "We were talking about how we missed being kids in the basement blasting blink-182 songs," Cali explains. "It felt like the end of an era because (lead singer)



Originally discovered in Nashville by superstar Keith Urban, Cali spent her formative years fine tuning her lyrical chops with the best of

Cali Rodi is poised to bring a new energy to your playlist.

Pre-Save "blink-182 + u": https://foundation-media.ffm.to/blink182nu

STREAM: https://soundcloud.com/desmondkeith/24b-cali-blink-182-cg-mix-092320-becker-master-3-1/s-DtkkoRL8Yc3



Cali Rodi is an explosive young popstar poised to bring a new energy to your playlist. Inspired by the iconic sounds of the early 2000's, the grit of the Warped Tour punk scene, and dance-ready 808's, the Los Angeles based alt-pop newcomer is redefining the genre in a way that feels both fresh, yet comfortably nostalgic, all at once.



Growing up in the small cowboy town of Cave Creek, Arizona, Cali was raised on the classic millennial diet of blink-182 and Britney Spears. She moved to Nashville for college, where she caught the attention of superstar



Cali is lyrically sophisticated, often embracing hard-to-swallow topics, like misogyny, fear, and heartbreak, with astute observation. She has an uncanny ability to see the positive side of even the most jarring experiences, transforming her own struggles into hopeful, empowering anthems. Her songs have been featured on top Spotify and Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based artist Cali Rodi is serving up her new single, "blink-182 + u", on November 13th. A wistful, alt-pop earworm created with an all-star team including producer Aaron Z (Bryce Vine, Lil Wayne) and vocal producer Emily Wright (Katy Perry, Kesha).The idea for "blink-182 + u" came to Cali late one night on a porch with her guitar and frequent songwriting partner, Emily Haber. "We were talking about how we missed being kids in the basement blasting blink-182 songs," Cali explains. "It felt like the end of an era because (lead singer) Tom DeLonge had just left the band." Cali was going through a breakup at the time, and realized she was losing both her first crush (Tom DeLonge) and boyfriend in the same week. With that ammunition Cali and Emily crafted the refreshingly nostalgic song, including its allusion to the band's 2004 hit "I Miss You."Originally discovered in Nashville by superstar Keith Urban, Cali spent her formative years fine tuning her lyrical chops with the best of Music Row. In 2017, she released her first single, "Party Favor," which was in heavy rotation on Radio Disney for an impressive four months and featured on top Spotify and Apple Music playlists — no small feat for an independent artist's debut. After 3 years of continued writing, recording, and self discovery, Cali was poised to reemerge and came out swinging with " God Save The Queen ", a female empowerment anthem. This release, a mere 2 months ago, has been met with renewed enthusiasm and playlist love, with over 100k streams in the first month.Cali Rodi is poised to bring a new energy to your playlist.Pre-Save "blink-182 + u": https://foundation-media.ffm.to/blink182nuSTREAM: https://soundcloud.com/desmondkeith/24b-cali-blink-182-cg-mix-092320-becker-master-3-1/s-DtkkoRL8Yc3Cali Rodi is an explosive young popstar poised to bring a new energy to your playlist. Inspired by the iconic sounds of the early 2000's, the grit of the Warped Tour punk scene, and dance-ready 808's, the Los Angeles based alt-pop newcomer is redefining the genre in a way that feels both fresh, yet comfortably nostalgic, all at once.Growing up in the small cowboy town of Cave Creek, Arizona, Cali was raised on the classic millennial diet of blink-182 and Britney Spears. She moved to Nashville for college, where she caught the attention of superstar Keith Urban and was signed to his publishing venture, Boom Songs. After a couple years of fine-tuning her songwriting chops with the best of Music Row, the unapologetically pop artist decided it was time to make the big move to the City of Angels and fully immerse herself in all the West Coast had to offer.Cali is lyrically sophisticated, often embracing hard-to-swallow topics, like misogyny, fear, and heartbreak, with astute observation. She has an uncanny ability to see the positive side of even the most jarring experiences, transforming her own struggles into hopeful, empowering anthems. Her songs have been featured on top Spotify and Apple Music playlists, and she is currently working on her debut project with legendary vocal producer Emily Wright (Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears).



