Ty Dolla $ign Unveils New Visual For 'Nothing Like Your Exes'

With over 5 billion streams, 10 million singles sold and a career-to-date total of nearly 50 RIAA platinum and gold certifications, the Los Angeles native's solo discography features the critically acclaimed albums Free TC (2015) and Beach House 3 (2017) and the timeless mixtapes Beach House, Beach House 2, Sign Language, Airplane Mode and Campaign.

"I've been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, "featuring Ty Dolla $ign," you know it's gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can't say I disagree.

My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it's for my project or someone else's, it's always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don't pick who the hottest artist is or what's going to get the most streams, I choose which artist's frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument.

Everybody has their own side of 'Ty Dolla $ign' that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs.

I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I've made in my career."

Hailed as "one of the richest R&B talents of the last decade" by The New York Times, Ty Dolla $ign is a multiple GRAMMY-nominated musical powerhouse who has single-handedly shaped the music industry with his undeniable classic songs ("Paranoid," "Or Nah," "Blasé",) chart-topping collaborations ("Psycho" with Post Malone, "Work From Home" with Fifth Harmony) and genre-defying songwriting and production contributions (JAY-Z & Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Drake, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Khalid, Wiz Khalifa and more.)

With over 5 billion streams, 10 million singles sold and a career-to-date total of nearly 50 RIAA platinum and gold certifications, the Los Angeles native's solo discography features the critically acclaimed albums Free TC (2015) and Beach House 3 (2017) and the timeless mixtapes Beach House, Beach House 2, Sign Language, Airplane Mode and Campaign.




