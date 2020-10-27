Jake Allen Releases New Video 'On The Run'





The new single, "On the Run" debuted with Medium who said, "Jake Allen has it going on! "



He continues, "I wanted to make something that acknowledged both the subtle and overt forms of con artistry we witness within the world. From the slight of hand to the blatantly obvious, this Bonnie and Clyde like, trickster duo takes on different faces and preys on their distracted victims. It's a timely narrative to me. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but I don't doubt we are under many more spells than we realize. In the video, much like in the real world, the tricksters always end up robbing only themselves in this evil feeds evil feedback loop."



"The project was a bit of a detour away from the normal 'universe' I've built around my music. I let myself break my own rules and got into this concept based in a very realistic world with cars, money, politics; a place I usually don't associate my music with. But it felt right for a song that's about a perpetual identity crisis."



"It was fun getting into the headspace of these corrupt and somewhat comical villains, especially Jerry Allen. He's a very sick man with a childish obsession for money. The extreme characters are an exaggeration of the identity detours within the song."



"On the Run" is off his 4th full length LP, Affirmation Day, and was inspired by Jake Allen's tour and travels throughout Europe, Russia, China and Japan. During his travels, he was invited to perform as a clinician by his main sponsor, Takamine Guitars. At the end of the trip Allen spent over a month alone and in reflection of his journeys at the a Uzupio Art Incubator in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he wrote the album with just an acoustic guitar and his insidious voice. Allen has exquisitely captured his wanderlust laden travel experiences, honing new musical ideas inspired by his constant new surroundings and circumstances.



