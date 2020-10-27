America's Next Hot Boy Band The Gore Boyz (TGB) Makes Major Splash With Latest Single 'Spend A Bag'





Having only been released for a month, "Spend A Bag" already has more than 600,000 streams on Spotify and YouTube, and the buzz around the song just keeps growing and growing. Produced by Grammy Winning artist Theron 'Neff-u' Feemaster - who created the theme song for the hit movie "



The band has met and been mentored by Hip Hop and R&B stars such as



With "Spend A Bag", that journey of the past decade comes full circle as it showcases each of their individual talents while also impressing upon the world just how special their music is when they work together. Sean Michael plays the drums and serves as the lead singer, while Edwin plays the guitar and is the main rapper in the band. Herman, the oldest brother, provides harmonies and plays other supporting instruments.



"It's a song that appeals to all audiences, from young to old," Herman said. "It's a song that lets people have a great time which is what we want our music to be about. We create clean and great music - songs that won't phase out over time."



In addition to putting in the hard work to pursue a career in music, each of the boys is also an honor roll student and active in the community. Herman has a full-ride scholarship to Morehouse College where he is currently studying biology and is in pre-med. He is also in leadership of the Morehouse Medical Society. Edwin and Sean are both student leaders at their schools, with Sean having been class president every year since fifth grade.



As buzz around their single "Spend A Bag" continues to grow and gather in an ever-widening global audience, The Gore Boyz said they're excited about what the future will bring and the opportunities they'll have to continue making music.



"We just want to create music that's for everybody," Edwin said. "We make great music you can listen to, dance to, vibe to, and enjoy anywhere you want."



