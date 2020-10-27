Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 27/10/2020

Joe Berk Releases Official Music Video For "A Guy's Girl"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Colorado-based singer/songwriter Joe Berk recently released the official video for his new song "A Guy's Girl."
With fun-loving lyrics like in a flannel and a ball cap, she knows how to rock that, she'll be singing along to every jukebox song from Kenny to Fleetwood Mac, "A Guy's Girl" is sure to be a hit amongst listeners.

"Obviously I get to share a side of myself through my music, but I wanted to use this video as a way to show my fans another side of my personality - which is the clown that I've always been," Joe explains.

What is country music these days anyways? While the genre has in a way become genre-less, it has always meant one thing to Joe Berk - the story of your roots and what you grew up on.

Drawing inspiration from R&B, Motown, Rock, and Hip-Hop, he has fused those elements with traditional country songwriting to develop a unique sound with witty lyrics and catchy modern hooks.

Joe's debut single "Tie A Knot", which has been featured on Detroit's biggest country station, 99.5 WYCD, is a prime example, which tells the story of a relationship through all the little moments.

Residing in Denver, CO, you can catch Joe playing at breweries around town, up in the mountains, and hopefully soon at Red Rocks!

For more information, visit www.joeberkmusic.com






Most read news of the week
Major Lazer's Fourth Album Music Is The Weapon Out Now Featuring Collaborations With Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta & Khalid!
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Matt Urmy Shares New Single "Raging Hearts" Off Forthcoming Album 'South Of The Sky' (Out Jan. 15)
Kylie Reveals "I Love It," A Brand New Album Track From Her Highly-Anticipated Forthcoming Record 'Disco'
Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo & Johnta Austin, Team Up With A Lineup Of Music Superstars On A New Single "Change"
Jamaica's Hottest New Triple Threat The Kemist Brings The Heat With Infectious New Single "Bassline" Ft. JonFX & Kleeo
Stormzy Unveils Music Video For 'Rainfall' Ft. Tiana Major9
Praise From New Noise And Music Week Steady Rollin Are Back With Elyse Rich Remix Release 'You're Mystical' And Brand New Music Video!
Let Your Voice Be Heard: How To Make Your Music More Visible
New Melody Gardot Album "Sunset In The Blue," Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0211129 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024378299713135 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how