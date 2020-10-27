Mean Rock N Roller, MeMe Detroit Issues Defiant New Single As Government Calls For Musicians To Find A New Job!





Youtube: https://youtube.com/memedetroitvevo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "MeMe Detroit bridges the gaps between grunge, indie and Blues rock..." - Louder than War"A sound that sits between gritty, guitar grunge and rip-your-heart-out-of-your-chest folk punk" - New Noise"This is the kind of person you get jealous of because they're an incredibly talented singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer..." - Janice Long - BBC Radio"Great voice" - Johnny DoomIn the wake of the UK government suggesting that musicians should look for alternative careers, MeMe Detroit is to release perhaps the most eloquent response yet through their new single, Mean Rock n Roller."I'm a Mean Rock N Roller in a bandAnd I'll do my best to help you understandYou see this isn't 'cos it's cool or benileIt's a calling, It's a deep lifestyle"Like countless musicians around the world, MeMe Detroit makes amazing rock music because it's what she was born to do - though impossible to pigeonhole musically, there can be no denying that MeMe Detroit knows about rock and Mean Rock n Roller is their most definitely strident release so far. Written initially as an anthem to anyone who feels pressurised into conforming to a societal ideal but now becoming a rallying call for musicians of all kinds who are being marginalised at a time they need support the most Mean Rock n Roller is pure MeMe Detroit, led by a woman who is always willing to be herself, despite others' opinions and who encourages audiences to express their true selves.Self-described as 'Uplifting Angst', British/Colombian MeMe Detroit is a high-octane breath of vivacity with an unforgettable live show that has pure passion for music at its heart. Sitting somewhere between sleazy-grit-rock-grunge and power-indie, the band consists of a multi-tasking MeMe on vocals, guitars, bass and synth and Kallum McEwen on drums. With over 200 gigs under MeMe's belt, they have become known for their furiously engaging, fully immersive shows but even away from the live scene, they can always be relied upon to set the turbo-powered cat among the pigeons. Championed by BBC Introducing as well as landing regular airtime on Kerrang! Radio, Janice Long's show on BBC Radio Wales and being picked for Fresh on the Net's 'Fresh Faves', MeMe is fast gaining traction on the UK music scene and beyond.MeMe Detroit is currently rallying its army of fans to help to put together a suitably riotous video for Mean Rock n Roller whilst they're keep them energised with a constant supply of much-needed fresh grimy rock via exclusive live streams on their social media."Mean Rock N Roller is a bit of a tongue-in-cheek song that we had written as a bit of fun but at the same time says "fuck you" to the limiting beliefs that are pressed on us by society as we grow up. You can basically be, do or have anything you want in life when you put your mind to it, so never settle. It's pointless".Follow MeMe DetroitFacebook: https://facebook.com/memedetroitofficialTwitter: https://twitter.com/memedetroitInstagram: https://instagram.com/memedetroitWebsite: https://www.memedetroit.com/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/memedetroitSpotify: https://smarturl.it/mdsptfyYoutube: https://youtube.com/memedetroitvevo



