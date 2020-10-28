Megan Thee Stallion Ruled The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 3 Wins Followed By Beyonce & Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
This year's 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" brought together some of the hottest names in music to celebrate Hip Hop's biggest night. Comedians, actors, hosts of the "85 South Show" podcast and stars of "Wild N' Out" - comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico
Bean) co-hosted the annual show that premiered Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.
Megan Thee Stallion
ruled the night with three wins for 'Hustler of the Year,' 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year' and a shared 'Best Collaboration' with Beyoncé for the "Savage (remix)." Beyoncé also took home an additional win for 'Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse' for the track. Roddy Ricch
was a double winner for 'Song of the Year' and 'Album of the Year' for "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial." Pop Smoke
was posthumously crowned 'Best New Hip Hop Artist' and UK rapper Stormzy
took home the award for 'Best International Flow.'
Cordae opened the show with a powerful freestyle about the importance of voting followed by 'Impact Track' winner Lil Baby
performing his hit single "We Paid
" with 42 Dugg. The City Girls
blazed the stage with anthems 'Kitty Talk' and 'Jobs' in their first televised performance since JT's release last year. Taking the stage for her television debut, Mulatto treated viewers to a medley of 'Youngest N Richest,' 'B**** From Da Souf' and 'Muwop' with an appearance from Gucci Mane. Quavo
performed a special tribute to Pop Smoke
that included "Shake the Room" and "Aim For the Moon." Snoop Dogg
honored the 'I Am Hip Hop' Award recipient Master P. 2 Chainz
and Lil Wayne
closed out the show in a major way with their hit single "Money Maker." With the election less than a week away, Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance with an impassioned plea urging viewers to let their voices be heard at the polls.
During the timely "Hip Hop Cares" segments, G Herbo
and Trae Tha Truth were spotlighted for their tireless work giving back to their communities and the world at large through social justice, mental health and environmental activism. Rappers Reuben Vincent, Bobby
Sessions and Pretty Yellow shared fiery voting freestyles throughout the show.
The much-anticipated cyphers were hosted by DJ Hed and featured a bevy of emcees, R&B songstresses and reggae stars dropping hot sixteens including Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Original Koffee, Shenseea, Skip Marley, ZJ Liquid, Adé, Buddy, Deanté Hitchcock, and Flo Milli. Singers Brandy, Erykah Badu, H.E.R.
and Teyana Taylor
joined forces for a show stopping, all-female collaboration. Rappers Chika, Flawless Real Talk, Jack Harlow, Polo G
and Rapsody let their voices be heard in the first ever "Social Justice" cypher.
Presenters for the evening also included Hip Hop heavyweight T.I. and R&B superstar Monica.
The complete list of 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" winners are:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO: FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE - "LIFE IS GOOD"
BEST COLLABORATION: MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ - "SAVAGE (REMIX)"
BEST DUO OR GROUP: CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
BEST LIVE PERFORMER: TRAVIS SCOTT
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR: RAPSODY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: HIT-BOY
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: MEGAN THEE STALLION
SONG OF THE YEAR: RODDY RICCH - "THE BOX" (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: RODDY RICCH - "PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL"
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST: POP SMOKE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR: MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE: BEYONCÉ - "SAVAGE (REMIX)"
IMPACT TRACK: LIL BABY - "THE BIGGER PICTURE"
DJ OF THE YEAR: D-NICE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM: THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW: STORMZY (UK)
BET launched its first-ever consumer products line timed to the 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS." Collaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline headlined the launch. These items and more are available now exclusively on BET's new e-commerce site store.BET.com.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music
Programming & Music
Strategy at BET oversaw the annual show, with Jesse
Collins, CEO of Jesse
Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" along with Jesse
Collins Entertainment's Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon.