Pat Metheny Releases "From This Place" Video; Vocals By Meshell Ndegeocello









On the album, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pat Metheny has released a video for the title track to his critically acclaimed album From This Place, released earlier this year on Nonesuch Records. The song features lyrics by Alison Riley, sung by Meshell Ndegeocello. You can watch the video, made by Robert Edridge-Waks, here:On the album, Pat Metheny is joined by drummer Antonio Sanchez, bassist Linda May Han Oh, pianist Gwilym Simcock, the Hollywood Studio Symphony led by Joel McNeely, and special guests Meshell Ndegeocello, Gregoire Maret on harmonica, and Luis Conte on percussion. "This is extraordinary music," says Stereogum. "His most audacious album yet," exclaims Mojo, "a breathtakingly immersive experience that affirms Metheny as a consummate musical storyteller. A transcendent album, From This Place is possibly the Missouri fretboard maestro's most impressive opus yet."



