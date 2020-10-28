Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 28/10/2020

Pat Metheny Releases "From This Place" Video; Vocals By Meshell Ndegeocello

Pat Metheny Releases "From This Place" Video; Vocals By Meshell Ndegeocello
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pat Metheny has released a video for the title track to his critically acclaimed album From This Place, released earlier this year on Nonesuch Records. The song features lyrics by Alison Riley, sung by Meshell Ndegeocello. You can watch the video, made by Robert Edridge-Waks, here:



On the album, Pat Metheny is joined by drummer Antonio Sanchez, bassist Linda May Han Oh, pianist Gwilym Simcock, the Hollywood Studio Symphony led by Joel McNeely, and special guests Meshell Ndegeocello, Gregoire Maret on harmonica, and Luis Conte on percussion. "This is extraordinary music," says Stereogum. "His most audacious album yet," exclaims Mojo, "a breathtakingly immersive experience that affirms Metheny as a consummate musical storyteller. A transcendent album, From This Place is possibly the Missouri fretboard maestro's most impressive opus yet."






Most read news of the week
Major Lazer's Fourth Album Music Is The Weapon Out Now Featuring Collaborations With Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta & Khalid!
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Matt Urmy Shares New Single "Raging Hearts" Off Forthcoming Album 'South Of The Sky' (Out Jan. 15)
Kylie Reveals "I Love It," A Brand New Album Track From Her Highly-Anticipated Forthcoming Record 'Disco'
Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo & Johnta Austin, Team Up With A Lineup Of Music Superstars On A New Single "Change"
Jamaica's Hottest New Triple Threat The Kemist Brings The Heat With Infectious New Single "Bassline" Ft. JonFX & Kleeo
Stormzy Unveils Music Video For 'Rainfall' Ft. Tiana Major9
Let Your Voice Be Heard: How To Make Your Music More Visible
New Melody Gardot Album "Sunset In The Blue," Out Now
Beastie Boys Music, New Collection Spanning The Recording Career Of Beastie Boys Out Today




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198700 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029160976409912 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how