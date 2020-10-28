Lee Brice Surprised With Multiple Career Accomplishments Celebration





Off the upcoming project, Hey World, "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One Of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With" are currently available. For more information, please visit www.leebrice.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice was surprised and presented with RIAA certification and airplay plaques acknowledging his recent accomplishments.The surprise took place on his family farm before a celebratory fly-over by All Veteran Group, founded by Golden Knight Mike Elliot, who completed three tandem skydives with former President George H. W. Bush, and in conjunction with Window World, for Brice and his team to watch.Joined by his team and partners, including Red Light Management, Curb Records, Window World and All Veteran Group, Brice was surprised and presented with plaques for " One Of Them Girls " staying #1 on the Country airplay charts for 3 consecutive weeks and earning the RIAA Gold certification, as well as a career plaque for 16 RIAA certifications representing 22 million units; Brice's "Rumor," "Hard To Love," and " I Don't Dance " are recently RIAA certified 3 times Platinum, while " Love Like Crazy " is now RIAA certified 2 times Platinum, and "Parking Lot Party" is RIAA certified Platinum. " One Of Them Girls " and Lee Brice, Brice's last studio album, are now RIAA certified Gold, as well. Twelve consecutive radio singles released by Brice have now been RIAA certified.Brice's celebration comes fresh off the announcement of his latest album, Hey World, available November 20, 2020, and the release of his latest single, "Memory I Don't Mess With." Hey World is a 15-track album releasing in the middle of one of the most unique times in modern history, and who better to provide our soundtrack than Lee Brice. "With everything that is happening in the world currently, and how fast-paced we are as a society in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop, just to appreciate what we do have," Brice shares about his upcoming project.Off the upcoming project, Hey World, "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One Of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With" are currently available. For more information, please visit www.leebrice.com.



