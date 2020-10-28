Cola Concerts Presents Chase Rice At The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center Saturday, Dec. 5th





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country singer/songwriter Chase Rice is coming to the Cola Concert Series at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center on Saturday, December 5th. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, October 29 at 10:00 AM. Fans can get early access to tickets by signing up for the Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com.Born in Florida and raised on a farm in North Carolina, Rice went to the University of North Carolina to pursue his career as a football linebacker. After an injury ended his football career, Rice found his passion in music. His father always encouraged him to play the guitar and write his own songs. Ultimately, after his father's passing, making music helped Rice cope with his feelings and emotions during this difficult time in his life.After college, Rice joined NASCAR as a pit crew member, where he won two championships with his team and later became a contestant on the television show Survivor: Nicaragua, where he won second place. However, in his heart he wanted to continue his music and after a couple of independent album releases of his own, Rice signed a major label deal.Rice continues to tell his story through music that is unified by his vision, integrity, and honesty and released his new album "The Album Part II" in 2020. His current single "Lonely If You Are" is one of the top played songs in the country. Chase will play his hits in an intimate acoustic performance..Featuring two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage, the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center has been designed to seamlessly present live comedy and music along with live broadcast of professional and collegiate sports. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide that can also be viewed during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Columbia Speedway, the new entertainment center is built to meet the highest COVID standards. The venue features COVE seating, 12'x10' square seating areas with room for two to four guests and are socially distanced from other COVES.The Cola Concert Series at the Columbia Speedway kicks off Saturday, November 14th with Shovels and Rope. The series continues with Kip Moore on Thursday, November 19th, St. Paul and the Broken Bones on Friday, November 20th, Allman Betts Band on Saturday, November 21th, Ranky Tanky on Sunday, November 22nd and Wynonna Judd on Thursday, December 10th. Tickets for these shows are on-sale now. Additional shows will be announced soon. Chase Rice performs as part of the Cola Concert Series at the Columbia Speedway on Saturday, December 5th. Tickets range from $41.50 to $60.25 and go on sale this Thursday, October 29th at 10:00 AM at ColaConcerts.com. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will admit one guest. Guests will be required to purchase every seat in their COVE.



