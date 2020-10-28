Visions Of Atlantis Posts New Live Video "Wanderers" Online



"A New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Band Photo: Visions Of Atlantis (?)Set your sails for an intoxicating symphonic reverie backed by the marvelously talented Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague! Today, Visions Of Atlantis release their third live single, "Wanderers," along with a bewitching official video, cut from their very first live DVD / Blu-Ray / CD, "A Symphonic Journey To Remember" (out this Friday, October 30 via Napalm Records).Soft plugging violin lines and delicate piano harmonies encircle the marvelous intro, underlining the unique vocal range of exceptionally talented singer Clémentine Delauney. Cut from their chart-breaking album Wanderers, (#17 UK, #30 US, #39 DE) the bittersweet atmosphere even rises with the orchestra's support and wraps the whole crowd into a pure maritime fairyland."A Symphonic Journey To Remember" highlights the band's musical expertise, whilst also showcasing their impressive, rousing journey through the maritime depths. With this memorable, first-class live appearance, Visions Of Atlantis present a new peak in their musical output and underline that they've arrived in the royal symphonic league!



