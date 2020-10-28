Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 28/10/2020

Visions Of Atlantis Posts New Live Video "Wanderers" Online

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Band Photo: Visions Of Atlantis (?)
Set your sails for an intoxicating symphonic reverie backed by the marvelously talented Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague! Today, Visions Of Atlantis release their third live single, "Wanderers," along with a bewitching official video, cut from their very first live DVD / Blu-Ray / CD, "A Symphonic Journey To Remember" (out this Friday, October 30 via Napalm Records).

Soft plugging violin lines and delicate piano harmonies encircle the marvelous intro, underlining the unique vocal range of exceptionally talented singer Clémentine Delauney. Cut from their chart-breaking album Wanderers, (#17 UK, #30 US, #39 DE) the bittersweet atmosphere even rises with the orchestra's support and wraps the whole crowd into a pure maritime fairyland.

"A Symphonic Journey To Remember" highlights the band's musical expertise, whilst also showcasing their impressive, rousing journey through the maritime depths. With this memorable, first-class live appearance, Visions Of Atlantis present a new peak in their musical output and underline that they've arrived in the royal symphonic league!






Most read news of the week
Major Lazer's Fourth Album Music Is The Weapon Out Now Featuring Collaborations With Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta & Khalid!
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Matt Urmy Shares New Single "Raging Hearts" Off Forthcoming Album 'South Of The Sky' (Out Jan. 15)
Kylie Reveals "I Love It," A Brand New Album Track From Her Highly-Anticipated Forthcoming Record 'Disco'
Jamaica's Hottest New Triple Threat The Kemist Brings The Heat With Infectious New Single "Bassline" Ft. JonFX & Kleeo
New Melody Gardot Album "Sunset In The Blue," Out Now
Classic Modern Rock Trio The Black Moods Share Tribute To Late Tom Petty On "I Need To Know"
Stormzy Unveils Music Video For 'Rainfall' Ft. Tiana Major9
Let Your Voice Be Heard: How To Make Your Music More Visible
Up-and-coming Latina Powerhouse Jewels Hints At New Music On Gem Squad Productions


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189860 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019731521606445 secs