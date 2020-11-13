Kid Cudi To Launch Encore, An Interactive Live Music App





Earlier this year, Encore closed a $2M Seed round led by global investment firm, Battery Ventures. General Partner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, actor and creative Kid Cudi has joined forces with longtime collaborator and veteran Hollywood writer, producer and director Ian Edelman and startup veteran and software engineer Jonathan Gray in a new mobile-first live music experience, Encore, that empowers artists with new ways to directly monetize, engage and grow their fanbase.The mission of Encore is to help more artists make a living from their music and to enable new experiences for them and their fans. The current streaming model puts artists in competition with one another and only rewards the top 1% of artists who collect 90% of the money. Encore offers an all-new format that encourages collaboration amongst artists and makes it easy for up-and-coming and established artists to manage and grow a direct relationship with their fans. Artists can drop new music, chat with fans and host live shows from anywhere in the world.Encore brings fans a unique live music experience on their phone with opportunities to connect with their favorite artists and discover new music. Fans can interact and contribute content to communities centered around artists and shows. Unique artist experiences and merchandise give fans new ways to reward the artists they love."The energy from a concert is undeniable, both for the fans and artists. I am excited to launch Encore to help bring the live music experience back to our fans. Encore is committed to empowering both established and new artists and delivering the best mobile music experience out there."- Scott "Kid Cudi" MescudiCo-Founder Kid Cudi has also been tapped to serve as Encore's Chief Creative Officer, overseeing the company's artistic vision. Jonathan Gray, who worked as an early engineer for Facebook and sold his last startup to Google, will oversee all of Encore's operations as Chief Executive Officer. Ian Edelman, who has worked on numerous Hollywood projects including How To Make It In America, will take the role of President."Our goal is to transfer the same energy we get from live music into a mobile experience, controlled entirely by the artists themselves. We make it easy for the artist and fun for the fan." -- Ian Edelman"Encore puts a studio into the hands of every artist and gives a front row seat to every fan. Music merges with our future-facing technology in entirely new ways to create authentic connections between artists and their fans." -- Jonathan GrayEarlier this year, Encore closed a $2M Seed round led by global investment firm, Battery Ventures. General Partner Roger Lee will join the Board of Directors. Currently in private beta, artists and fans can sign-up for an invite at www.clapforencore.com.



