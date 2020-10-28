Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation's CEO Bruce Furst And Subtractive Inc. Are Proud To Announce Strategic Partnership To License And Brand Music For Outer Space





Established in 2005, Subtractive is a



iRoc is an Austin based provider of licensing, content, and brand marketing for use exclusively off planet earth: above the Karman Line. iRoc will also serve as the distributor of content by becoming the first broadcast network for space tourism, future space settlements, and even entertainment for other intergalactic planets and worldly beings. Terrestrially, iRoc has launched iRocSpaceRadio.com and is the first radio station dedicated to space influenced content and music. The station will be THE exclusive broadcast partner for goingtospace.com, a new spacefaring online community for all current and future astronauts.



Bruce Furst is the forward-thinking, Founder and CEO of iROC, formed in 2016. Bruce has been involved in licensing content for over twenty years, inclusive of being a direct licensee of the Paramount



For more information about iROC, please visit: https://www.irocspace.com/

For more information on Subtractive, please visit: https://www.subtractive.net

If you're interested in going to space, please visit: https://www.goingtospace.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation) Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation (iROC) and Subtractive Inc. are proud to announce a strategic partnership to license and brand market the label's progressive roster of space influenced artists to the stars, targeting content delivery to the first wave of space tourists, space hotels, and other operators above the Karman Line (100 kilometers / 62 miles above sea level).Established in 2005, Subtractive is a Santa Monica based production company housing creators of film, television, and music. Its uniquely focused stable of curators and artists are at the crux of where space and music meet. Subtractive creates content for the entertainment industry as well as the aerospace community. Projects include collaborations for video projects with major artists such as Paul McCartney, Diplo, and Incubus, as well as the music production home for space influenced artists, like Test Shot Starfish, which has been featured on SpaceX launch webcasts for the past few years.iRoc is an Austin based provider of licensing, content, and brand marketing for use exclusively off planet earth: above the Karman Line. iRoc will also serve as the distributor of content by becoming the first broadcast network for space tourism, future space settlements, and even entertainment for other intergalactic planets and worldly beings. Terrestrially, iRoc has launched iRocSpaceRadio.com and is the first radio station dedicated to space influenced content and music. The station will be THE exclusive broadcast partner for goingtospace.com, a new spacefaring online community for all current and future astronauts.Bruce Furst is the forward-thinking, Founder and CEO of iROC, formed in 2016. Bruce has been involved in licensing content for over twenty years, inclusive of being a direct licensee of the Paramount Pictures Film Library and Major League Baseball Players Association. He states, "I hope that as space tourism and ultimately space settlement comes to fruition, iROC will be a leading provider of licensed entertainment content, product branding, and broadcasting for the space community."For more information about iROC, please visit: https://www.irocspace.com/For more information on Subtractive, please visit: https://www.subtractive.netIf you're interested in going to space, please visit: https://www.goingtospace.com



