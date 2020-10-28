Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/10/2020

Maurico And My Silent Bravery Join Forces To Release New Album 'LIVE'

Maurico And My Silent Bravery Join Forces To Release New Album 'LIVE'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Maurico states, "What makes the world turn is when we call move in harmony with our differences. It's a beautiful thing to see two different worlds come together to find one unifying voice".

Today two artists Maurico and My Silent Bravery combined forces to release their first joint album entitled 'Live'. It is available on all online and streaming platforms and is the first of a three-album thematic project by the duo entitled 'Live, Love, Dream'. The project was produced by Andrew Gallagher of NeHero Studios infusing elements of rap, hip hop, r & b, pop and rock. 'Live' addresses what it is like to live in today's world, tackling complicated issues, while also maintaining an optimistic view. It is a 10 song LP and celebration of two artists embracing their unique musical styles to combat fear and share their hope and faith with the world.

'Survivor'', 'Boom' and 'So Foolish" are the first three songs released from 'LIVE, LOVE, DREAM'. Survivor is an anthemic upbeat inspirational song, the current single, and album opener. The message is clear and powerful, that despite the challenges one faces, they can come out the other side even stronger, something both artists have had to do. Maurico overcoming challenges of poverty in his childhood and Matthew Wade of My Silent Bravery overcoming a sports injury in his youth. The chorus echoes "I'm a winner, I'm a fighter, overcomer, a survivor". Boom is a lighter fun party song and fan favorite. Its fun infectious vibe can be felt with lyrics like "we shake the room, speakers so loud you can hear it on the moon".

'So Foolish' tackles several big challenges we are faced with as a society including gun control, racism, social inequality and calling for immediate an imminent change. It's clear that both artists are passionate about these issues and wanted to use their voice for positive change. Matthew Wade states "We need to use our voice to speak up on equality and basic human rights. I think until we live in a society that is just and treats everyone as equal, we need to keep addressing it, keep working on it, keep spreading the message, keep learning, keep educating, and get this message out to as many people as possible".

Both artists feel passionately that by coming together and respecting and embracing differences that it is the most productive way to move forward. That is one of the reasons they came together to release this project. Maurico states, "What makes the world turn is when we call move in harmony with our differences. It's a beautiful thing to see two different worlds come together to find one unifying voice".
https://www.mysilentbravery.com
https://www.instagram.com/mysilentbravery
https://www.facebook.com/mysilentbravery
https://www.twitter.com/mysilentbravery






Most read news of the week
Major Lazer's Fourth Album Music Is The Weapon Out Now Featuring Collaborations With Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta & Khalid!
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Matt Urmy Shares New Single "Raging Hearts" Off Forthcoming Album 'South Of The Sky' (Out Jan. 15)
Kylie Reveals "I Love It," A Brand New Album Track From Her Highly-Anticipated Forthcoming Record 'Disco'
Classic Modern Rock Trio The Black Moods Share Tribute To Late Tom Petty On "I Need To Know"
Stormzy Unveils Music Video For 'Rainfall' Ft. Tiana Major9
Let Your Voice Be Heard: How To Make Your Music More Visible
Up-and-coming Latina Powerhouse Jewels Hints At New Music On Gem Squad Productions
The Sully Band To Stage A Live Virtual Fundraiser Concert To Benefit The MD Anderson Cancer Center On October 29
Megan Thee Stallion Ruled The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 3 Wins Followed By Beyonce & Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0234859 secs // 4 () queries in 0.01141619682312 secs