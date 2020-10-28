Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 28/10/2020

Clouzine 8. International Music Awards Spring 2021 Started To Accept Submissions

Clouzine 8. International Music Awards Spring 2021 Started To Accept Submissions

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CLOUZINE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS is an international music competition initiated by the Turkish-Austrian couple Nihal Ses and Dr. Murat Ses as part of Clouzine Magazine's efforts to bring lesser known artists into light. As for submissions Clouzine has a list of categories (New Age, World, Dance/Electronic, Instrumental, Americana/Country, Classical, Children, Pop, Rock, Latin pop/Latin Jazz and Brazilian, Blues, Jazz, Acoustic/Folk, Native American/Hawaii, Indie, Ambient, Hip Hop, Funk plus an option for others where artists have the possibility to put their genre if not listed). In addition to the above there is a Music Video option. Works from any year are eligible. Decisions will be made by Billboard charted team of Clouzine plus some European journalists (they listen to submitted material without being informed about the artist, so only the music counts).

Clouzine is an international independent online magazine mainly focusing on the international independent music scene , supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research by a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar. On Our Radar, Newsletter, and Blog postings are publications which add to support and to promote independent artists. Major objective is to help artists to get the recognition their works deserve.

Link to Submission form is below
https://jotform.com/72060343501139

You may check that on our Facebook sites:
https://www.facebook.com/ClouzineMusicAwards/
https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/

Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html

Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/

To download the latest issue as pdf:
clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine24.pdf

For online reading (3D Flip):
clourecords.com/Clouzine24/Clouzine24.html






