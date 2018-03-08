Court-Ordered Mediation Process Begins On Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District Filed By Alexander Nicolas





The SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY, LAW DIVISION MERCER COUNTY has Order the Defendants of the Trenton Board of Education to enter into a mediation process with Plaintiff Nicolas in an effort to bring the current legal matter to a closure, pending trial. Nicolas expresses that the current legal matter can potentially set a precedent throughout the educational arena preventing others from experiencing a negative and unfair hiring and promotional practice. The lawsuit was filed in the first place because of ethnic/racial discrimination, retaliatory actions, and failure to promote.



The CHANGES that Dr. Nicolas is attempting to make with the lawsuit it to set a precedent throughout the educational arena preventing others from experiencing a harsh, negative, and unfair hiring and promotional practice. In addition, the PRECEDENT that Dr. Nicolas is trying to set with the lawsuit is to make school districts accountable for their discrimination actions and to make district officials understand that people should be treated in a fair manner and be hire for their job qualifications and not by their color, creed, or ethnicity, etc. The mediation PROCESS is currently being conducted by a mediator service assignment by the Court in which a first meeting was held between the attorney of the Defendants and the Plaintiff. According to Nicolas the fight for justice is an ongoing battle in this current legal matter. This is the second time Nicolas had to file a discrimination Complaint against the school district in New Jersey. ( https://youtu.be/3p-C6w3lmSc).

COURT MEDIATION INFO: https://portal.njcourts.gov/webcivilcj/CIVILCaseJacketWeb/pages/civilCaseSummary.faces?cid=4427



"About Dr. Suave": Among many recording artists Dr. Suave is recognized because his instrumental music brings people together. Subsequently Dr. Suave music is written to give people a fresh approach to the different cultural groups living here in the United States. Nicolas released the Cd "



On December 5, 2019, he released "Merry Christmas-Feliz Navidad" (https://open.spotify.com/album/5doYVFlveCy8OJQDd8Anms).



Dr.



