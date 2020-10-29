Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 29/10/2020

Earnhardt Auto Centers Sponsors Phoenix Children's Hospital Off The Record Online Concert With Headliner Chris Young November 7, 2020

Earnhardt Auto Centers Sponsors Phoenix Children's Hospital Off The Record Online Concert With Headliner Chris Young November 7, 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Young will headline Off the Record, the annual fundraiser for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation hosted by major sponsor, Earnhardt Auto Centers. The multi-platinum country music entertainer has many hits including "I'm Comin' Over", "Drowning", "Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song)", "You", "Raised on Country", and "Losing Sleep."

"For the first time ever, Off the Record will be online, but it is important that the show go on," explained Bull Earnhardt, the General Manager of Earnhardt Lexus. Built to handle large public events, Earnhardt Lexus has previously hosted the Off the Record Concert. "While social distancing prevents us from hosting this live event in person, it hasn't changed the need to assist this terrific children's hospital. This event has raised over $1 million in 4 years for the important work at Phoenix Children's Hospital, and the help is needed now more than ever."
"We would like to reach out to all Chris Young fans as well as the many people who support the work of PCH in the Phoenix area," Bull continued. "As either $99-ticket holders or sponsors, fans can stream this event wherever they happen to live."
"An added benefit this year, all PCH hospital patients, healthcare staff and frontline workers will have access to the concert," Bull explained. "This was a major factor for Chris when he agreed to do this private concert! It was another reason that Earnhardt Auto Centers is excited to sponsor this vital event."

The concert will be live online on Nov. 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available now through the PCH Foundation website.

As President of the PCH 50, Bull is one of 50 Phoenix-area business leaders who have dedicated themselves to the mission of Arizona's only free-standing pediatric hospital. "The need is always great but especially this year," he said "We really wanted to show our support, to these sick children who endure so much while having only limited visitation due to Covid. We also wanted to honor everything the staff has done to answer the needs of our community."

Founded in 1983, Phoenix Children's Hospital has grown to be one of the largest pediatric healthcare systems in the country. With almost 1000 specialists covering some 75 subspecialties, it is also the most comprehensive children's care facility in Arizona.
"I am proud to say that U.S. News and World Report has named PCH one of the best children's hospitals," Bull said. "With the public's help, we can keep it that way."

Founded by Tex Earnhardt as a single dealership with a single car in 1951, Earnhardt Auto Centers is still a family business. It has grown, however, to include 23 dealerships at 21 locations, serving the greater metro areas of Phoenix and Las Vegas.






Most read news of the week
Up-and-coming Latina Powerhouse Jewels Hints At New Music On Gem Squad Productions
Classic Modern Rock Trio The Black Moods Share Tribute To Late Tom Petty On "I Need To Know"
AC/DC Unleash Official Video For "Shot In The Dark"
Smooch Music Launches Powerful New Music Video "Still I Rise" By Dr. Maya Angelou
Kali Uchis Debuts 'La Luz' Video
Ty Dolla $ign Unveils New Visual For 'Nothing Like Your Exes'
Watch Harry Styles' New Video For 'Golden'
Xavier Omar's New Album 'If You Feel' Out Today Through RCA Records
Megan Thee Stallion Ruled The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 3 Wins Followed By Beyonce & Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201550 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0080580711364746 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how