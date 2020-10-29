Sting To Release New Album "Duets" On November 27, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Always known as a musical explorer, pioneering genre-bending sounds and collaborations, 17-time Grammy Award winner STING will release a new album, entitled Duets, on November 27. The vinyl LP edition will also be available worldwide on December 18. Fans can pre-order this special collection now.
From the melismatic longing of "Desert Rose
" with Rai music singer Cheb Mami
and sultry groove of "It's Probably Me" with Eric Clapton
to the uplifting 44/876 with Shaggy, which yielded his most recent and 17th GRAMMY award, Sting's collaborations have become nothing short of cornerstones in the canon of popular music. To celebrate some of these joint-works, he has compiled a special collection to include some of his most beloved duets with collaborators such as Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie
Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody
Gardot, Gashi and more. The Duets album will also include the brand new, never-before-released song, "September
" with Italian icon Zucchero, produced by Sting
himself and mixed by 4-time Grammy Award winner Robert Orton. Full album track listing is included below.
Duets was Executive Produced and A&R'd by Guénaël "GG" Geay & Martin
Kierszenbaum with all songs mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis
Mastering, Los Angeles, United States.
DUETS - Track Listing:
[Standard CD]
Little
Something with Melody
Gardot
It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton
Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
Rise & Fall with Craig
David
Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy
Reste with GIMS
We'll Be Together with Annie
Lennox
L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
My Funny Valentine
with Herbie Hancock
Fragile with Julio
Iglesias
Mama with Gashi
September
with Zucchero
Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
[VINYL]
LP 1
A1. Little
Something with Melody
Gardot
A2. It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton
A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
B1. Rise & Fall with Craig
David
B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
B3. Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy
B4. Reste with GIMS
LP 2
A1. We'll Be Together with Annie
Lennox
A2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
A3. My Funny Valentine
with Herbie Hancock
A4. Fragile with Julio
Iglesias
B1. Mama with Gashi
B2. September
with Zucchero
B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting
was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police
with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards® and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.
As one of the world's most distinctive solo artists, Sting
has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards®, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. In 2003, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire
(CBE) by Queen Elizabeth
II for his myriad of contributions to music. Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music
Award of Merit and The Polar Music
Prize. Sting
has been awarded Honorary Doctorates of Music
by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music
(1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018).
Throughout his illustrious career, Sting
has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police
and as a solo artist.
Following his critically acclaimed album, 57th & 9th, his first rock/pop collection in over a decade, Sting
and reggae icon, Shaggy, both managed by the Cherrytree Music
Company, released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, drawing from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo's mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy's homeland, and the place where Sting
penned such classics as The Police's "Every Breath You Take." Their chart-topping release debuted at #1 in Germany and Top 10 in the UK. It spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard's Reggae Album chart in the US, earned Gold certifications in Poland and France and received the GRAMMY Award® for Best Reggae Album.
Last year, Sting
was honoured at the BMI Pop Awards for his enduring hit single "Every Breath You Take," which has become the Most Performed Song, with 15 million radio plays, from BMI's catalog of over 14 million musical works.
Also last year, a new album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a world tour of the same name. Sting's 'My Songs' World Tour is a dynamic and exuberant show featuring his most beloved songs spanning the 17-time GRAMMY Award® winner's prolific career with The Police
and as a solo artist.
The special edition release of Sting's album, My Songs was released November 8 and includes a bonus CD with new live recordings from the My Songs World Tour. A digital album titled My Songs: Live containing 11 new live recordings captured along the My Songs World Tour is also available.
Next year, Sting
will headline a Las Vegas
residency, "My Songs," set to open at The Colosseum at Caesars
Palace. The show will present a compendium of Sting's songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.
He has appeared in more than 15 films, executive produced the critically acclaimed A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and in 1989 starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project is the Tony®-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the North East of England where he was born and raised. The show, with music and lyrics by Sting, ran on Broadway in 2014/2015 and completed a UK regional theatre tour which ran from March-July 2018. Thereafter, Sting
starred as shipyard foreman Jackie White in the Toronto-based production of The Last Ship at the Princess of Wales Theatre. He reprised the role for productions in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre (January 14 - February 16, 2020), followed by San Francisco at the Golden Gate Theatre. Additional information on The Last Ship Tour can be found at www.thelastshipmusical.com
Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting
founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world's rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Together they have held 19 benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for our planet's endangered resources. Since its inception, the Rainforest Fund has expanded to a network of interconnected organizations working in more than 20 countries over three continents.