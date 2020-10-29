Sting To Release New Album "Duets" On November 27, 2020





It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton

Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy

Reste with GIMS

We'll Be Together with

L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

Fragile with

Mama with Gashi



Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti



A2. It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton

A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami



B1. Rise & Fall with

B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

B3. Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy

B4. Reste with GIMS



A1. We'll Be Together with

A2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

A3. My Funny

A4. Fragile with



B1. Mama with Gashi

B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti



Also last year, a new album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a world tour of the same name. Sting's 'My Songs' World Tour is a dynamic and exuberant show featuring his most beloved songs spanning the 17-time GRAMMY Award® winner's prolific career with The



The special edition release of Sting's album, My Songs was released November 8 and includes a bonus CD with new live recordings from the My Songs World Tour. A digital album titled My Songs: Live containing 11 new live recordings captured along the My Songs World Tour is also available.



Next year,



He has appeared in more than 15 films, executive produced the critically acclaimed A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and in 1989 starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project is the Tony®-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the North East of England where he was born and raised. The show, with music and lyrics by Sting, ran on Broadway in 2014/2015 and completed a UK regional theatre tour which ran from March-July 2018. Thereafter,



Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Always known as a musical explorer, pioneering genre-bending sounds and collaborations, 17-time Grammy Award winner STING will release a new album, entitled Duets, on November 27. The vinyl LP edition will also be available worldwide on December 18. Fans can pre-order this special collection now.From the melismatic longing of " Desert Rose " with Rai music singer Cheb Mami and sultry groove of "It's Probably Me" with Eric Clapton to the uplifting 44/876 with Shaggy, which yielded his most recent and 17th GRAMMY award, Sting's collaborations have become nothing short of cornerstones in the canon of popular music. To celebrate some of these joint-works, he has compiled a special collection to include some of his most beloved duets with collaborators such as Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody Gardot, Gashi and more. The Duets album will also include the brand new, never-before-released song, " September " with Italian icon Zucchero, produced by Sting himself and mixed by 4-time Grammy Award winner Robert Orton. Full album track listing is included below.Duets was Executive Produced and A&R'd by Guénaël "GG" Geay & Martin Kierszenbaum with all songs mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering, Los Angeles, United States.DUETS - Track Listing:[Standard CD] Little Something with Melody GardotIt's Probably Me with Eric ClaptonStolen Car with Mylène FarmerDesert Rose with Cheb MamiRise & Fall with Craig DavidWhenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. BligeDon't Make Me Wait with ShaggyReste with GIMSWe'll Be Together with Annie LennoxL'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles AznavourMy Funny Valentine with Herbie HancockFragile with Julio IglesiasMama with Gashi September with ZuccheroPractical Arrangement with Jo LawryNone Of Us Are Free with Sam MooreIn The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti[VINYL]LP 1A1. Little Something with Melody GardotA2. It's Probably Me with Eric ClaptonA3. Stolen Car with Mylène FarmerA4. Desert Rose with Cheb MamiB1. Rise & Fall with Craig DavidB2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. BligeB3. Don't Make Me Wait with ShaggyB4. Reste with GIMSLP 2A1. We'll Be Together with Annie LennoxA2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles AznavourA3. My Funny Valentine with Herbie HancockA4. Fragile with Julio IglesiasB1. Mama with GashiB2. September with ZuccheroB3. Practical Arrangement with Jo LawryB4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam MooreB5. 