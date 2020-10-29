Having Received Support From Clash And BBC Introducing, Synth-Pop Duo New Arcades Share 'Say You Feel The Same





Bringing back that nostalgic feel good alt-pop sound, New Arcades combine modern-day production styles with a heavy dose of youthful 80s synth pop, taking inspiration from the likes of



Comprised of Dean Canty and Adam Sullivan, the duo blends vintage synths with contemporary production and melodic vocals. Their unique, nostalgic sound has carried them from strength to strength since their 2008 debut. Since then, New Arcades have seen support from



Speaking more about the release, New Arcades explained:



"Given the current climate, lockdown, lack of being able to see all those friends and family as much, it felt like something we all need, an escape, to get away, find space. With the general feeling of anxiety, it's common that you'd want to alleviate it by some form of escaping or running away, so this is the basis of the song's story.. We envisioned it as a romance in a cinematic/filmic style. Two people escaping together aided by the melancholic/emotional undertones in some parts of the song, whilst also being inclusive of those people who might suffer with anxieties, stress, worry, loneliness, or who feel overwhelmed and a need to escape."



Being completely DIY; writing, recording and mixing all in-house, New Arcades have built solid foundations over the years with 'Inhale' and 'There's Only Two of Us Now'. 'Say You Feel The Same' is arguably their strongest release to date, showing again their genius through clever lyricism and pop melodies. The track will be available on all streaming platforms November 6th and is released via AWAL.



https://www.instagram.com/newarcades/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCKTxPBvMkwXrvBi7JYLtag

https://www.facebook.com/newarcades

https://twitter.com/newarcades

