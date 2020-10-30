"Christmas On Cellblock 9" Is This Year's Country Holiday Hit





The hit songwriting and production team behind the #1 international iTunes hits, "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello" and "My Worth" are back with another country Christmas smash. On October 30th, See Your Shadow Songwriting, led by Michael Coleman, will release their first holiday single, "Christmas on Cellblock 9."



"Christmas on Cellblock 9″ has been a long time coming," says Coleman. "I have been wanting to do a holiday record for many years. I first got the idea when I was working on another project around holiday time, with one of my long-time collaborators. I was listening to some Christmas music on the radio, and I thought to myself, 'the public needs something else that is funny, other than, 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.' I wanted to make the lyrical content funny, but serious at the same time, while remaining catchy and putting a different spin on the holidays. When you really start analyzing the piece, it incorporates so many elements, and it is so unique: it's probably some of my smartest writing. This song just makes you feel good, and that is what See Your Shadow's work is all about, making people feel emotion, and what better emotion than laughter especially now."



See Your Shadow Songwriting is a musical creation entity currently based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Run by Michael Coleman, aka The Metropolitan Cowboy, See Your Shadow is unique in the fact that it is a collaborative network of talented vocalists and musicians who make the songs it creates their star. Michael Coleman, the artistic director of See Your Shadow Songwriting, writes and produces all the songs created and released by See Your Shadow Songwriting. See Your Shadow was launched in Columbus, Ohio, and takes its name from Michael Coleman's birthday being Groundhog Day. Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting's lyrical writing style packs such a punch, that Michael has earned the distinction of being the only professional songwriter ever nominated for the office of Poet Laureate for the State of Ohio. For more information, please visit https://www.seeyourshadow.com.




