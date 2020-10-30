Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 30/10/2020

NY Rapper King Fed Releases New Official Music Video For 'What Do You Mean'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After several successful releases to kick off 2020, break-out artist King Fed looks to continue his momentum with the release of the official "What Do You Mean" music video.
The music video features the now expected creativity in the visuals as King Fed and video director Controverse yet again capture the NYC lifestyle and landscape in ways yet to be seen.

This marks the first video release for King Fed since the August release of "Love Scars," which saw the young artist drawing inspiration from the red table talk interview with Will and Jada Smith.

"What Do You Mean" is featured on the rapper's first EP "It's Not Even Summer Yet," along with the artist's debut single "Well Ok" and the follow up single in "Burning Bridges" featuring U.K. rapper Hated28

"It's Not Even Summer Yet" has been stated to be the Prequel to King Fed's upcoming debut album, due to be released in 2021.
https://www.instagram.com/kingfed_/






