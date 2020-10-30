NY Rapper King Fed Releases New Official Music Video For 'What Do You Mean'



The music video features the now expected creativity in the visuals as King Fed and video director Controverse yet again capture the NYC lifestyle and landscape in ways yet to be seen.



This marks the first video release for King Fed since the August release of "Love Scars," which saw the young artist drawing inspiration from the red table talk interview with Will and Jada Smith.



"It's Not Even Summer Yet" has been stated to be the Prequel to King Fed's upcoming debut album, due to be released in 2021.

