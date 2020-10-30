London Artist Bakar Returns With First New Single Of 2020: "1st Time"



bakar.lnk.to/1stTime New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "London's Bakar is determined to bring back a mid-'00s indie sound - think fellow Brits Jamie T and Jack Penate - into the present. " Dracula " suggests he might just be on to something." - The FADERThe London musician fully embraces genre fluidity, referring to his style as "schizophrenic" in interviews because of the way he bounces from electro-R&B to indie rock and hip-hop/ - Highsnobiety"Trust me when I say that Bakar is one of the best musical talents that the London has to offer" - Lyrical Lemonade"Bakar represents the new breed of modern artists, unconfined and uninterested in the textbook path to success… Bakar has earned his impressive list of co-signs, and his diverse, genre-melding sound has won him genuine adoration among Gen Z…" - SSENSE"…the lead single [Hell n Back] off this Londoner's upcoming EP, Will You Be My Yellow, is lush and comforting." - NPR"As for finding his niche, Bakar's USP is actually the breadth of his genre-hopping sound. His effervescent material is impossible to categorize, "schizophrenic" as he labels it himself. Drawing influence from a melting pot of artists from Aaliyah to Foals to Gorillaz to early James Blake, Bakar's niche is the fact that he has refused to pigeonhole himself. Instead, he seeks to "bridge the gap," and to shatter any preconceptions people may have of his music." - Pigeons and Planes"An artist who spurs genres, and instead creates on his own terms." - Hypebeast's New Gen: Spring 2020bakar.lnk.to/1stTime



