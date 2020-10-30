Arkells Add Brand New Song 'A Little More' To Campfire Chords





Hailed by Canadian newspaper The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Arkells unveil new song and video A Little More and add the track to Campfire Chords, a stripped back collection of their most beloved songs plus summer single Quitting You, released on Universal Music. Written with a nod to the band's piano player Anthony Carone, A Little More is an uplifting song about love and sacrifice that stems from when Carone's musical father sold a bunch of his own gear in order to buy an upright piano for his young son to learn to play. Watch the official video that was once again self-shot by band frontman Max Kerman in one take on an iPhone.Also today, Arkells launch the Campfire Chords guitar chord book as a companion piece to the Campfire Chords music. Expanding beyond the Campfire Chords track listing, the 33-song book captures songs across Arkells' entire catalogue and is available HERE: https://bit.ly/3mEhfWt"The Campfire Chords project was a new journey for us this year, and this book is the companion piece to the album," says Kerman. "Sonically, this stripped back project felt like a reflection of the year we've been living in. In the winter of 2020 we taught online music classes; coming together with fans all over the world. Come spring we took that intel into each of our home studios and recorded the Campfire Chords album while apart. In the summer we got to share the album with you and the band got to be together again to play these renditions for the first time. As we head back indoors for the winter, we come full circle on the project with this book so you have all the tools to play at home. No matter your skill level, don't be intimidated. As far as the chords are concerned, we've been preaching that if you learn four or five chords, you can play roughly 90% of popular music."The Campfire Chords song book and new Campfire Chords merchandise is available HERE: https://arkells.store-08.com/featuredIf this song was a movie, there'd be a disclaimer at the beginning that reads "The following is based on a true story." Arkells latest A Little More comes as a welcomed new edition to their fan-favourite, Campfire Chords LP. The tune was written with a nod to their piano man Tony - an undisputed wizard on the keys. He's been playing since he was a small child and they have adorable photos of a 6-year-old Tony to prove it. In Tony's infancy, his musician-father sold a bunch of his own gear in order to buy an upright piano for his young son to learn to play. A fam-favourite, this story of love, dedication and sacrifice was befitting of a song itself.Hailed by Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sport-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that sold 24,000 tickets and hailed as one of the biggest head-line shows in the country. To follow came North American and international headline touring that included their first sold-out concert at Scotiabank Arena and selling-out Toronto's premiere summer venue - Budweiser Stage - in one day. Arkells' touring over their last album cumulatively raised over $100K for charity, via the band's partnership with Plus1. While off the road in 2020, Arkells pivoted to their first acoustic-leaning project, Campfire Chords - a deluxe LP & play-at-home guitar chord book inspired by their most beloved hits, and the band's live streamed interactive music lessons that moved fans to learn new skills while "flattening the curve" from home.



