Andrea Bocelli Releases Brand New Duet "Pianissimo" With Cecilia Bartoli Ahead Of The Release Of His New Album, Believe, Out November 13





Andrea explains, "'Pianissimo' is an enlightened dialogue between a couple who feel God's gaze and love move through their romantic relationship. As in often found in Malavasi's compositions, the piano is centre stage as it accompanies the singers' intertwined melodies."







A video, released to accompany the new duet, features Andrea and Cecilia in the grounds and oval room of the elegant Tenuta Corbinaia in Tuscany. Directed by Riccardo Guarnieri and Luca Scota, the video features stunning overhead shots of the Italian countryside in late summer, perfectly complimenting the duo's emotive duet.



The forthcoming album, Believe, released on Sugar/Decca Records and co-produced by Steven Mercurio and Haydn Bendall, explores the spiritual themes of faith, hope and charity, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul. It follows Andrea's record-breaking 'Music for Hope' performance at Easter from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan which became the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in history with over 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours.



In addition to the collaboration with Cecilia Bartoli, there is also a duet with



One of the hidden gems on Believe is 'Fratello sole sorella luna (Dolce è Sentire)' - a song featured in the Franco Zeffirelli film



Andrea continues, "The Believe tracklist is the result of a spiritual journey that I have been on for the last few years, which has led to constant growth. This new album is the embodiment of a need to lay a new path - modest, incomplete and subjective as it may be - that brings together tracks that speak to the soul, thereby giving the person listening an incentive to engage with their own spiritual side and listen to what it has to impart."

With such a powerful message, Andrea hopes that listeners will take comfort in the music from his new recording, reaffirming the album's core values of faith, charity and hope.



Andrea Bocelli's Believe is released on Sugar/Decca Records/Universal Music, on November 13.



Musically gifted from birth,



With a decorated career spanning more than a quarter of a century, having amassed millions of fans around the world with his emotive and instantly recognisable voice, Bocelli has collaborated with a host of A-list stars including



Having sold over 12 million records worldwide,



Over Cecilia's celebrated career, period instruments and historically informed performance practice have played an integral part within her projects and led to the formation of her own orchestra, Les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco, in 2016. Cecilia is to become director of Monte-Carlo Opera in 2023. She remains Artistic



Believe - Tracklisting [Standard Version]:

1. YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE

2. FRATELLO SOLE SORELLA LUNA (DOLCE È SENTIRE)

3. HALLELUJAH

4. PIANISSIMO duet with Cecilia Bartoli

5. AMAZING GRACE duet with Alison Krauss

6. PREGHIERA (ALLA MENTE CONFUSA)

7. GRATIA PLENA (from the movie "Fatima")

8. CANTIQUE DE JEAN RACINE

9. INNO SUSSURATO

10. OH, MADRE BENEDETTA! (ADAGIO DI ALBINONI)

11. I BELIEVE duet with Cecilia Bartoli

12. AVE MARIA

13. ANGELE DEI

14. AGNUS DEI



Believe - Tracklisting [Deluxe Version]:

1. YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE

2. FRATELLO SOLE SORELLA LUNA (DOLCE È SENTIRE)

3. HALLELUJAH

4. PIANISSIMO duet with Cecilia Bartoli

5. AMAZING GRACE duet with Alison Krauss

6. PREGHIERA (ALLA MENTE CONFUSA)

7. GRATIA PLENA (from the movie "Fatima")

8. CANTIQUE DE JEAN RACINE

9. INNO SUSSURATO

10. OH, MADRE BENEDETTA! (ADAGIO DI ALBINONI)

11. I BELIEVE duet with Cecilia Bartoli

12. AVE MARIA

13. ANGELE DEI

14. AGNUS DEI

15. MUI GRANDES NOIT E DIA

16. MIRA IL TUO POPOLO

