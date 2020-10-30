City Girls Release The Official Music Video For "Flewed Out (Ft. Lil Baby)"





The track was originally released off the second studio project from the



This week, the

The video sees its Broadcast premiere is on BET Jams & BET Hip Hop today. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quality Control rappers City Girls and Lil Baby continue to dominate 2020 with a new visual for "Flewed Out (featuring Lil Baby)" via Quality Control Music/Motown/Universal Music. The video, directed by Benny Boom, takes viewers on a 'City Girls Airlines' vacation, piloted by comedian Desi Banks who abuses the intercom towards an unsuspecting crowd of passengers. Quality Control's signature flashy lifestyle and various comedic skits along the way mark another unique video from hip-hop's favorite duo.The track was originally released off the second studio project from the City Girls - JT and Yung Miami - titled City on Lock. The album featured the likes of Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Yo Gotti, and Lil Durk, garnering the Miami-natives considerable praise from Pitchfork, Uproxx, Revolt, and more.This week, the City Girls continued to prove their status as everyone's favorite duo when a TikTok video of Sasha Obama lip-syncing JT's verse from Moneybagg Yo's " Said Sum " remix went viral. They also performed the fan favorite tracks "Pussy Talk" (renamed "Kitty Talk for broadcast) and "Jobs" at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Awards, where they were nominated for Best Duo or Group. Watch HERE.The video sees its Broadcast premiere is on BET Jams & BET Hip Hop today.



