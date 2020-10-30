Masego Announces Studying Abroad EP Out November 13



Pre-save Studying Abroad here: https://masego.lnk.to/presavePR



The official music video for "reflective & vulnerable" (V Man) single "Silver Tongue Devil (ft. Sheensea)" is also out today. Filmed in Jamaica, the video reaffirms Masego's dedication to



Previously released singles "Passport" (Vice Music's "Best Songs to



'Studying Abroad' EP is the official follow up to Lady Lady, Masego's 2018 debut that firmly put the singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist on the map - or, all over the map, to be precise: In the almost-two years since its release, Masego has toured the world, headlining sold-out tours and starring on festival stages across every continent but Antartica. The album was no less of a success with listeners: "Tadow," the lead single, has surpassed half a billion streams and been certified gold by the RIAA; that same song has been used in over two million video creates on TikTok; and the project cemented him as a name to watch in the burgeoning generation of like-minded



"musical shapeshifter, the creator of a blueprint for a new kind of sound" — NPR Music

"Sophisticated" — Pitchfork

"smooth and lavish energy that's become his musical signature" — Vogue

"a musical polymath who's equally funny, flirtatious, and sensitive" — FADER

"truly pushing boundaries" — Highsnobiety



https://www.masegomusic.com/

https://twitter.com/UncleSego

https://www.facebook.com/UncleSego/

https://www.instagram.com/Masego/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Masego, "one of music's most promising chameleons'' (NPR Music), officially announces his upcoming project: Studying Abroad, a concept EP out November 13th via EQT Recordings and Capitol Records. The project is a tropical journey through every stage of a relationship, from beginning to end, and shows off a new and reflective side of the "musical polyglot" (LA Times). The highly-anticipated seven-track collection shows Masego evolving in real-time, an expansion both in terms of production choice and collaborative partners.Pre-save Studying Abroad here: https://masego.lnk.to/presavePRThe official music video for "reflective & vulnerable" (V Man) single "Silver Tongue Devil (ft. Sheensea)" is also out today. Filmed in Jamaica, the video reaffirms Masego's dedication to Black beauty and excellence. The cut sees Masego and Sheensea falling in love over a candlelit dinner, plus plenty of saxophone serenades.Previously released singles "Passport" (Vice Music's "Best Songs to Usher In Fall") and "Silver Tongue Devil" (ft. Shenseea) will appear on the adventurous new EP. The tracks together have already accumulated over 4.5M global streams combined across platforms. This past weekend, Masego returned to Afropunk's global stage for a performance at their virtual festival.'Studying Abroad' EP is the official follow up to Lady Lady, Masego's 2018 debut that firmly put the singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist on the map - or, all over the map, to be precise: In the almost-two years since its release, Masego has toured the world, headlining sold-out tours and starring on festival stages across every continent but Antartica. The album was no less of a success with listeners: "Tadow," the lead single, has surpassed half a billion streams and been certified gold by the RIAA; that same song has been used in over two million video creates on TikTok; and the project cemented him as a name to watch in the burgeoning generation of like-minded Black musicians, with features and collaborations across marquee projects from the likes of Kehlani, Dreamville, KAYTRANADA and more."musical shapeshifter, the creator of a blueprint for a new kind of sound" — NPR Music"Sophisticated" — Pitchfork"smooth and lavish energy that's become his musical signature" — Vogue"a musical polymath who's equally funny, flirtatious, and sensitive" — FADER"truly pushing boundaries" — Highsnobietyhttps://www.masegomusic.com/https://twitter.com/UncleSegohttps://www.facebook.com/UncleSego/https://www.instagram.com/Masego/



