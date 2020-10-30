The CMA Awards Reveal First Round Of Performers





For more information about "The 54th Annual CMA Awards," visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Country Music Association today announced the first round of performers for "The 54th Annual CMA Awards." Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will take the stage together for an emotional, groundbreaking tribute performance. Rucker will also take the stage with Lady A. Additional performances include Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett feat. McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" will mark the first time the biggest names in Country Music will come together-safely, all in one room-this year. In celebratory fashion, this year's show will honor the very best in the genre and deliver an unparalleled evening of entertainment and surprises. Country Music's Biggest Night™ will broadcast live from Nashville's Music City Center Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC. Watch the promo clip HERE."We are thrilled to have this incredible group of artists taking the stage at the CMA Awards this year! It is a privilege to bring these live performances to our viewing audience with the energy and excitement that the CMA Awards are known for," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "And although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of Country Music in a fully safe and physically distant environment. It will be an honor to bring the biggest Country stars in the world together - in one room - for the first time this year. You won't want to miss it!"This year's performers range from all-time CMA Awards record breakers to those enjoying their first-ever nomination. Two-time CMA Awards nominee this year Barrett will be joined by Puth, making his CMA Awards debut to perform Barrett's CMA Single of the Year nominated "I Hope." Two-time nominee this year Thomas Rhett performs his CMA Musical Event of the Year nominated " Be A Light " alongside McEntire, Scott and Tomlin. McEntire will also be joined by Rucker for a showstopping collaboration, while Rucker enlists nominees Lady A to perform his new single "Beers & Sunshine."With two nominations this year, Church will perform "Hell of a View," while six-time nominated Combs will perform "Cold As You." Nominees Florida Georgia Line will perform "Long Live," while Lambert, this year's top nominee with seven nominations, will perform "Settling Down" from her CMA Album of the Year nominated album Wildcard. Reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and three-time nominee this year McBryde will perform "One Night Standards" from her CMA Album of the Year nominated album Never Will. Morris, a five-time nominee this year, will perform her CMA Single and Song of the Year nominated "The Bones." And nominees Rascal Flatts will take the stage to perform "Bless the Broken Road." Additional performers and presenters will be revealed soon."The 54th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and David Wild is the Head Writer.For more information about "The 54th Annual CMA Awards," visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



