Shari Rowe Takes Us "Southwest" In New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At first glance, country music looks like a one stoplight town, with county lines that cover less ground than a football field. For Shari Rowe, country means something entirely different. In her brand new single "Southwest," Rowe illustrates boundless desert skies and horizons brilliant enough to bring a genuine cowboy to tears.

Following her latest release "The Heavy," a call-to-action in a world of tremendous turmoil, the Arizona native is turning it up a notch, inviting us to explore the country-western way of life.

Playful and pungent in lyricism and instrumentation, "Southwest" provides an abundance of western swing and pride. Rollicking guitar and an upbeat tempo accompany Rowe's vivid picture of a marvelous Southwest landscape.

No matter where you're from, real country music is about writing what you know; it's telling stories about heartbreak, happiness and home. In "Southwest," Shari Rowe shows the purest of honky-tonk colors, as if to say, "this is country, with one hell of a kick."



