Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 30/10/2020

Shari Rowe Takes Us "Southwest" In New Single

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At first glance, country music looks like a one stoplight town, with county lines that cover less ground than a football field. For Shari Rowe, country means something entirely different. In her brand new single "Southwest," Rowe illustrates boundless desert skies and horizons brilliant enough to bring a genuine cowboy to tears.
Following her latest release "The Heavy," a call-to-action in a world of tremendous turmoil, the Arizona native is turning it up a notch, inviting us to explore the country-western way of life.
Playful and pungent in lyricism and instrumentation, "Southwest" provides an abundance of western swing and pride. Rollicking guitar and an upbeat tempo accompany Rowe's vivid picture of a marvelous Southwest landscape.
No matter where you're from, real country music is about writing what you know; it's telling stories about heartbreak, happiness and home. In "Southwest," Shari Rowe shows the purest of honky-tonk colors, as if to say, "this is country, with one hell of a kick."






Most read news of the week
Megan Thee Stallion Ruled The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 3 Wins Followed By Beyonce & Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each
Icona Pop & Sofi Tukker Unveil Official Video For 'Spa'
Benee Drops New Single "Plain" Featuring Lily Allen & Flo Milli
Demi Lovato To Host 2020 E! People's Choice Awards
Pop Smoke's Label Shares New "Aim For The Moon" Video Starring Bouba Savage
Earnhardt Auto Centers Sponsors Phoenix Children's Hospital Off The Record Online Concert With Headliner Chris Young November 7, 2020
Clouzine 8. International Music Awards Spring 2021 Started To Accept Submissions
Celebrating The Power Of Music To Make Change
$NOT & Denzel Curry Connect For New Single 'Sangria'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200400 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013267993927002 secs