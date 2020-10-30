Lo-Fi Rapper And Producer Enyel C Premiers The Video For His Latest Single "Polaris"





After a successful summer of 2019, crossing the islands' festival circuit and performing in underground places, Enyel C's promising future is clear. With the hope of releasing an EP before the end of the year and a full-length debut album in mid-2021, anything that the future holds will be exciting. Only one thing is certain, the only way is up! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Puerto Rican singer and rapper Enyel C released premiered the video for his new single Polaris. Polaris is a song written by Enyel C, a pseudo-romantic track that presents a journey through Puerto Rico while telling the story of a relationship with another person overtaken by material possessions.With a promising career, Enyel C is a modern, fresh and innovative artist, and this new single is proof of just that.Enyel C is a 21-year-old rapper and producer from Puerto Nuevo located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. With influences from Indie Rock, Internet Rap and Latin Trap, his Lo-Fi style meets Urban, being a testimony of Generation Z in Puerto Rico. Self-taught in both bass and music production, Enyel C's music is technically innovative and artistically appealing.After a successful summer of 2019, crossing the islands' festival circuit and performing in underground places, Enyel C's promising future is clear. With the hope of releasing an EP before the end of the year and a full-length debut album in mid-2021, anything that the future holds will be exciting. Only one thing is certain, the only way is up!



