Lisa Remar Unveils Ethereal New Single "Halfway To Nowhere" Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-pop singer-songwriter Lisa Remar today releases her new song "Halfway To Nowhere", along with a dreamy lyric video setting the stage for her full project out in 2021.



The track exclusively premiered on EARMILK who lauded the song, saying, "Divine, breathy harmonies and a plucked, reverbed guitar open the track, enrapturing listeners before Remar's soulful vocals kick in. The synths blend into the production so subtly, one doesn't even realize their mood being elevated into heights unimaginable. Even with a subdued ambiance, the track still proves itself to be a poignant self-care anthem with Remar murmuring, 'You said I couldn't do it / The truth is I'm not afraid / there's nothing in my way.'"



"Halfway To Nowhere" was written and produced by Lisa, along with Marton Bisits (Peridot, Sam Fisher) and co-writer Tionna Brunson. Inspired by a trip to Costa Rica, "Halfway To Nowhere" is a calming track showcasing her smooth and layered vocals surrounded by tranquil synths, and reverb-y guitars



Lisa Remar says, "I'm obsessed with the idea of seeing the person I could become by embracing the unknown and stepping outside parameters that feel comfortable to me. I wrote this song when I came to that self-realization. For the first time, I had to find comfort in knowing that the only option for me was to keep moving forward. It still is, and forever will be because even though the road ahead may lead to nowhere, nowhere will still be somewhere."



Lisa Remar is a singer-songwriter, and piano player raised in New York with years spent in Tokyo and Los Angeles. Her multi-cultural background (she is half-Japanese and fluent),

her instinctive and passionate attraction to the arts: singing, songwriting, producing and acting shows itself in her inspiring and poetic musical expression.



Her sound is characterized by her soulful vocals and her unique sonic sensibility. Lisa's psychedelic soundscape threads through most of her tracks and revels in tinges of melancholia, sentimentality and emotional vulnerability.



"Halfway to Nowhere" is just the first in a line of songs that weave together Lisa's unique and soulful view of her world.



A full video for "Halfway to Nowhere" will be released in the coming weeks, further enhancing the aural effects of the song.



