Above Snakes Enter Next Chapter With New Single + Animated Visualizer, "Never Alone"





Premiering with IDOBI RADIO, "'Never Alone' is about living a chaotic lifestyle," says singer Johnny Skulls, "and just when you're at your worst, that special force pulls you back into reality giving you a new lifeline" he continues, finishing his bottle of Crystal Head Vodka.



"When we were in the studio with Kile Odell (Fozzy, Through Fire), I knew we were on to something special," chimes in Dabs



The band's first music video for "



"Rise above, Never look back

Middle finger to the world, with a bottle of Jack"



After years of living in the filth among shady, ego driven Villains Johnny Skulls and Dax Dabs decided they weren't going to take it anymore. It was the dawn of a new day. Following orders and getting in line was now a way of the past. They packed their bags and made their way back to Boston, destined to rise above and create their own future.



Just this July, the band released their debut single, "Adrenaline," to over 45,000 views on YouTube, along with Spotify placements on Loudwire's Weekly Wire, Hopeless Records' Moshed Potatoes, and Pandora's New Rock Now Playlist, to name a few.



