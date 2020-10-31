Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/10/2020

iHeartMedia Rings In The Holiday Season With The 2020 "iΗeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One"

iHeartMedia Rings In The Holiday Season With The 2020 "iΗeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One - the season's most anticipated holiday music event -- with this year's performances by an unparalleled lineup of the biggest names in music today, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more. Although fans are unable to attend the 2020 national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in person, given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, this year's virtual event will invite music fans into the homes of today's top artists to share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits along with never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App, and will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com on Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Monday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

"For 25 years, iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball has showcased performances from the year's biggest artists in hit music, live on stage in front of screaming fans," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia." Because of the pandemic, we're moving from the stage to the artists home this holiday season for what will be an unforgettable show with amazing performances and moments that can only happen at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball."

In addition, The CW will televise a one-hour "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments" special, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event through performances, special backstage moments and more on Thursday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

"This year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows its resiliency by giving music fans a rare opportunity to go inside the homes of the biggest artists of the year for a special look at how they celebrate the holidays and hear them perform the most listened to songs of the year," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "And, as always, they can listen nationwide on their favorite iHeartRadio stations and see it all on The CW Network.

Each year, iHeartMedia radio stations across the country host live Jingle Ball concerts in local markets including Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale featuring performances by the year's most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. Over the past 25 years, Jingle Ball has become the biggest holiday celebration in music. The show has evolved into a sold-out, multi-city national tour, with tickets selling out in minutes.

iHeartMedia New York's Z100 introduced the holiday concert and since its inception, the holiday spectacular has featured performances from Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Celine Dion, The Chainsmokers, Dan + Shay, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Halsey, John Mayer, Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, JAY-Z, Jewel, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Mandy Moore, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more.

For the sixth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Capital One cardholders will have the exclusive opportunity to enter the "Capital One Holiday Jam" contest for a chance to be one of 25 lucky winners featured in a virtual holiday classic sing-along with a Jingle Ball headliner. Winners will also hear from the artist in a private virtual meet and mingle discussion. Capital One cardholders can enter the contest from November 5 at 12:00am ET through November 16 at 11:59pm ET. To learn more, visit iheartradio.com/CapitalOne.

Proud partners of this year's national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include Capital One and The CW. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include Mercedes-Benz and Verizon, with more to be announced. Multimarket partners include Kaiser Permanente and Nestle Waters, with more to be announced.

Over 95 iHeartRadio stations nationwide will air customized pre-show events that will include local iHeartRadio on-air personalities. The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartRadio stations including:

Atlanta, Ga. - Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST - Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Boston, Mass. - Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST - KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Chicago, Ill. - Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. CST - 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. CST

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas - Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. CST - 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. CST

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. - Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST - Y100 Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
Y100 Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Los Angeles, Calif. - Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. PST - KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 5:30 p.m. PST

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. - Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. CST - 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. CST

New York, N.Y. - Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST - Z100's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
Z100's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Philadelphia, Pa. - Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST - Q102's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
Q102's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

San Francisco, Calif. - Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. PST - WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 5:30 p.m. PST

Tampa Bay, Fla. - Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST - 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Washington, D.C. - Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST - Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One
Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One is produced by Tom Poleman and John Sykes for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet Productions. The "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments" will be produced by iHeartMedia and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.
Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.






Most read news of the week
Earnhardt Auto Centers Sponsors Phoenix Children's Hospital Off The Record Online Concert With Headliner Chris Young November 7, 2020
Clouzine 8. International Music Awards Spring 2021 Started To Accept Submissions
Celebrating The Power Of Music To Make Change
Five Extraordinary Charlie Parker 10" Records Packaged Together As New Vinyl Box Set, 'The Mercury & Clef 10-Inch LP Collection'
Bebe Rexha Joins STXfilms' "Queenpins"
Sting To Release New Album "Duets" On November 27, 2020
Court-Ordered Mediation Process Begins On Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District Filed By Alexander Nicolas
Dua Lipa Invites You To Come With Her To "Studio 2054" On LIVEnow
Inhaler Release Video For New Single "When It Breaks"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209520 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023319721221924 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how