News
Charts / Awards 31/10/2020

'Country Strong 2020: Countdown To The CMA Awards' Airs Tuesday, Nov. 10, On ABC

'Country Strong 2020: Countdown To The CMA Awards' Airs Tuesday, Nov. 10, On ABC

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Robin Roberts Presents a Look at the Year That Has Changed the Country and the Country Music Community in Hour-Long Special. Special Appearances by CMA Awards Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lionel Richie, Keith Urban and More!

On the eve of Country Music's Biggest Night(TM), ABC will air its 12th annual pre-CMA Awards special, "Country Strong 2020: Countdown To The CMA Awards," TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST). This year, we take an unfiltered look at how current events have impacted the country music community and how the industry is moving forward.

The hour-long special includes interviews and appearances by some of country music's biggest stars, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kelleigh Bannen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Bobby Bones, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Lionel Richie and Little Big Town, as well as Keith Urban and many more.

"Country Strong 2020: Countdown To The CMA Awards" also features Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen and Charlie Worsham in a roundtable conversation moderated by CMA Awards co-host Darius Rucker who, along with his CMA Awards co-host Reba McEntire, will give new details regarding what viewers can expect during this year's awards broadcast, airing live WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m.), on ABC.
"Country Strong 2020: Countdown To The CMA Awards" is produced by ABC News.






