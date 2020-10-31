Becky G & Ozuna Release New Single & Video 'No Drama'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Global superstars Becky G
and Ozuna
have joined forces on their latest single "No Drama", released today along with its music video. The song and video are available now on all digital music platforms.
Becky G
says, "I love this collab with Ozuna. . . I have always liked his music and I knew that together we could record something amazing. Now, perhaps more than ever before in our lives, less drama is something we all need, and this was part of the inspiration for the song."
"No Drama" was written by Becky G
and Ozuna
alongside other songwriters and produced by Hydro and Elof Loelv. The video was directed by Mike Ho, known for his cinematic style, and the result is a beautiful video with an ethereal quality. Watch it below
This is the first collaboration between the young latin music idols, who with their smooth voices, urban rhythms and infectious melodies will have everyone dancing and singing "No Drama". To listen to "No Drama", watch below.
Becky G
was recently nominated for a Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Song for "Muchacha" (her collab with Gente de Zona); an American Music
Award for Favourite Latin Artist (Female); and a People's Choice Award for Latin Artist of 2020.
Singer, songwriter and actress Becky G
was born for the spotlight and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. The 23-year-old global superstar's achievements include two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores
" & "Sin Pijama
"), a starring role in "Power Rangers," and guest-starring in Fox TV's Emmy-winning "Empire
" series.
Becky won the Latin American Music
Award for Favourite Female Artist two years in a row, 2018 and 2019 and garnered the Latin AMA for Favourite Urban Song (for "Mayores
") in 2018. She was awarded YouTube's Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million followers on the platform. Becky G
has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony
and Jason Derulo
and has recorded collabs with Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, ZAYN, Bad Bunny
and CNCO, among others.
Becky recently accepted the Agent of Change award at the 2020 Premios Juventud (Latin Youth Choice Awards) for her activism and using her platform to inspire positive change and garnered the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2019 Latin American Music
Awards for her success as a young performer who has reached the pinnacle of success in a short period of time. She has also been honoured by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies in Entertainment (2018) and by her home city of Inglewood, California for her contributions to the Hispanic community; she has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's "18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture" and one of Billboard's "21 Under 21".
Her debut album Mala Santa
was released in October 2019 and has been certified 8X Platinum in the United States, Platinum in Spain and Gold in México.