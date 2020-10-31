Paris Jackson Signs With Republic Records





Written by Paris herself and produced by Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull, "

Asserting herself as a creative chameleon, the track shows yet another side of the singer. Glassy acoustic strumming gives way to her lilting delivery as the soundscape envelopes airy synths and lithe guitar leads.



Of releasing "Let Down," Paris says, "I feel so many emotions. I'm excited, I'm nervous, mostly grateful and happy...The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it's awesome. It's a gift, it's a blessing."



The music video translates this spirit in a nostalgic vignette punctuated by gentle psychedelic wonder, and a shocking end. The stunning visuals also offer a nod to legendary designer



This just continues a prolific 2020 for Paris. Earlier this year, she unveiled The Soundflowers with a self-titled five-track EP, which generated over 1 million cumulative streams and counting. Shining light on collaboration, influences, and activism, the project outlined an array of eclectic sonic endeavors while welcoming listeners with a unique sense of experimentation. Billboard hailed "Your Look (Glorious)" as "simply romantic," while Idolator proclaimed, "The Soundflowers make a winning first impression." Additionally, she appeared on Good Morning



While Paris hails from one of the most successful families in music history, she is best known for her activism, acting & modeling work, the latter of which has seen her front campaigns for international brands like Calvin Klein, grace the cover of top fashion magazines, including numerous Vogue and Harper's Bazaar titles, and make her runway debut earlier this year at Jean-Paul Gaultier's final show. On the acting front, Paris has taken on several TV and film roles, collaborating with acclaimed industry professionals, including Lee Daniels, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, and Rachel Winters. Aside from music, Paris' biggest passion has always been in using her platform to shine light on causes important to her, notably going off script while presenting at the Grammy Awards and MTV VMAs, to highlight the Dakota Access Pipeline and events of racial injustice in Charlottesville, respectively. Paris also serves as an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) and is passionate about continuing her godmother's legacy of ridding the stigma and finding a cure for the HIV/AIDS pandemic.




