Sam Smith Shares New Album "Love Goes"

https://samsmith.lnk.to/LoveGoesalbm New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning Sam Smith's new single "Diamonds," out now taken from their brand-new album Love Goes released on today through Capitol Records/Universal Music.Following an earlier release from their much-awaited new album of track "My Oasis," featuring the inimitable Burna Boy, new single " Diamonds " showcases Sam's unforgettable vocals at their best with a defiant tale of love lived without regret. The video (watch here) sees direction from previous co-creator Luke Monaghan (Too Good At Goodbyes, Writing's On The Wall) together, their work has garnered over 2.5 billion streams.Building on the 30 billion career streams Sam has amassed and the global success of their debut and sophomore albums, both No.1, multi-platinum selling records in the UK and US, their highly anticipated third offering 'Love Goes' will be unveiled next month. For the artwork and stunning new video for 'Kids Again', Sam worked with world-renowned British fashion photographer and film-maker Alasdair McLellan (Vogue, Kim Jones, Louis Vuitton) to bring their vision to life.For Love Goes, Sam has enlisted a roll call of revered collaborators from Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion), Shellback/MXM (Robyn, Pink, Britney Spears), Labrinth (Love Goes title track), masterminds Stargate as well as good friend Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) and long-term collaborator Jimmy Napes to curate a collection of songs written over the last two years, all displaying individuality with every-one telling a different story.Sam said 'The last two years has been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically. Every time I went into the studio, I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN. My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing. I am so thankful to every human who embraced my creativity and direction and allowed me to be whoever I wanted to be in that studio on that day…listen to these songs with an open heart and treat each song like a different flower from the garden, have fun with them, I tried not to take myself too seriously when writing a few of these songs. I hope they make you smile, because they made and make me.'Alongside " My Oasis " with Burna Boy, Love Goes also features previously released bonus tracks with other notable co-collaborators including Normani, on the multi-platinum global hit "Dancing With A Stranger," Calvin Harris with " Promises " and Demi Lovato on " I'm Ready " for this highly anticipated return.And finally, to celebrate the release of Love Goes, Sam returns to the iconic Abbey Road Studios for a world exclusive livestreamed performance on the day of album release. For this exclusive show, Sam will be singing tracks old and new with intimate performances of the Grammy award winning Stay With Me, Lay Me Down and Too Good At Goodbyes, as well as treating viewers to the world premiere of new music from, Love Goes, including new single "Diamonds." Fans will be able into the premiere of " Kids Again " via Sam's official YouTube channel at 8.45AM PT / 11.45AM ET / 3:45 GMT.LOVE GOES - TRACKLISTING:YoungDiamondsAnother OneMy Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)So SeriousDance ('Til You Love Someone Else)For The Lover That I LostBreaking HeartsForgive MyselfLove Goes (feat. Labrinth)Kids AgainBONUS TRACKSDancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)How Do You Sleep?To Die ForI'm Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)Fire On FirePromises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)Listen to Love Goes HERE:https://samsmith.lnk.to/LoveGoesalbm



