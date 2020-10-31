Zach Zoya Releases Highly Anticipated Debut EP "Spectrum"



"It's important for me to keep my music diverse through different energies and emotions, says Zoya. "The whole point of 'Spectrum' is to fuck up the idea of the EP having an overall mood, my point was to represent multiple emotions. Each song has its own emotional depth and impact, its own experience, but together, they represent the full concept of the EP - the spectrum of human emotions."



Zoya's melodic approach to songwriting, evident throughout the EP in both his intricately woven percussive rap bars and smooth, expressive vocals, was born out of his experience of being a French-speaking teen who fell in love with American hip-hop. While he couldn't understand the English lyrics, Zoya understood the emotion of the song through the universal language of melody. When he began writing his own music, he began shaping lyrics into their own melodic or percussive instrument. "I'm very focused on phonetics and how interesting a phrase is sonically. That's always been part of my process," Zoya explains.



In addition to the previously released singles "Slurpee", "Le Cap" and "In Da Way" (which have racked up almost 1.5 million streams), Spectrum contains three new tracks including the EP's fourth single "

"'Patience' is a precious song, it's the highlight of the EP for me," says Zoya. "It's about the long and tough road to happiness and the paradox that comes during that chase. I talk about that in the song when I say, 'Every time I think of joy, I lose a little' and 'If I keep chasing happiness I'll never find it, I think it's just a matter of where your head is at.' This song is me trying to remind myself that I'm in happiness right now, living this journey."



The official video, filmed in Montréal and directed by Zoya's close collaborator Le GED (the creative visionary also behind the "Slurpee" and "In Da Way" music videos), is out today.



In the months leading up to the release of Spectrum, Zach Zoya's momentum has not only been building among fans, but also within the music and sports industries. This Fall, Zoya's singles were prominently featured within the national broadcasts of Games 3 and 5 of the NBA Playoff Series between the Toronto Raptors and the



His ability to write unique replay-worthy rhymes, create elite visuals, effortlessly flow from rapid rap verses to smooth R&B vocals, and deliver high-voltage live performances leaves no room for doubt that Zach Zoya is an artist to watch.



SPECTRUM EP TRACKLIST:

1. Le Cap

2. Pillz

3. In Da Way

4. Stick By You

5. Patience feat. Angel

6. Slurpee



Growing up in the small, largely French-speaking city of Rouyn-Noranda northwest of Montréal, Zach Zoya developed a diverse musical palate from his family. Introduced to African music by his South African father who fled to Canada during apartheid, and North American soul and pop music by his French-Canadian mother, Zoya was immersed in rhythms and melodies that spoke to him even when the English lyrics didn't.



Though French was both Zoya's first language and the one more established in the Montréal music scene, he's rapped in English from the start of his career. Raised without a computer or television in a place with minimal hip-hop culture, Zoya first honed his flows by covering records by



With the rare combination of versatile talent, charisma, and perspective, 22-year-old Zach Zoya is poised to be the next Canadian star to build a worldwide following. After establishing himself in the Montréal music scene by gaining the support of 7ième Ciel, a powerhouse label in French rap, collaborating with platinum producer High Klassified (Future, The Weeknd), earning a finalist position for the FEQ Rising Star Award at Festival d'été du Québec, and bringing his energetic live performances to the stages of renowned festivals including M For Montréal and the legendary Montréal International Jazz Festival, Zoya has now partnered with Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having spent the year steadily releasing earworm singles, custom freestyle shorts, and exceptional videos, Montréal rapper/singer/songwriter Zach Zoya today releases his highly anticipated debut EP Spectrum via 7ième Ciel/Universal Music. A collection of energetic hip-hop, intricate rap, and emotive R&B songs, Spectrum showcases the versatility of Zach Zoya's artistry as a songwriter, singer and rapper."It's important for me to keep my music diverse through different energies and emotions, says Zoya. "The whole point of 'Spectrum' is to fuck up the idea of the EP having an overall mood, my point was to represent multiple emotions. Each song has its own emotional depth and impact, its own experience, but together, they represent the full concept of the EP - the spectrum of human emotions."Zoya's melodic approach to songwriting, evident throughout the EP in both his intricately woven percussive rap bars and smooth, expressive vocals, was born out of his experience of being a French-speaking teen who fell in love with American hip-hop. While he couldn't understand the English lyrics, Zoya understood the emotion of the song through the universal language of melody. When he began writing his own music, he began shaping lyrics into their own melodic or percussive instrument. "I'm very focused on phonetics and how interesting a phrase is sonically. That's always been part of my process," Zoya explains.In addition to the previously released singles "Slurpee", "Le Cap" and "In Da Way" (which have racked up almost 1.5 million streams), Spectrum contains three new tracks including the EP's fourth single " Patience " which features UK artist, songwriter and producer Angel (Frank Ocean, Moneybagg Yo, Stefflon Don). Co-produced by a trio of heavy hitting Toronto producers - JUNO Award winner Matthew Burnett, Grammy Award winner Boi-1da and Multi-Platinum selling producer Don Mills - " Patience " is a mid-tempo R&B reflection on the struggle between chasing success and being present enough to enjoy the process."'Patience' is a precious song, it's the highlight of the EP for me," says Zoya. "It's about the long and tough road to happiness and the paradox that comes during that chase. I talk about that in the song when I say, 'Every time I think of joy, I lose a little' and 'If I keep chasing happiness I'll never find it, I think it's just a matter of where your head is at.' This song is me trying to remind myself that I'm in happiness right now, living this journey."The official video, filmed in Montréal and directed by Zoya's close collaborator Le GED (the creative visionary also behind the "Slurpee" and "In Da Way" music videos), is out today.In the months leading up to the release of Spectrum, Zach Zoya's momentum has not only been building among fans, but also within the music and sports industries. This Fall, Zoya's singles were prominently featured within the national broadcasts of Games 3 and 5 of the NBA Playoff Series between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics and this Summer, Zoya was the first artist to be featured in the e-sports team Toronto Ultra's Artist Spotlight series and to perform virtually for their Call of Duty League Home Series Weekend. Zach Zoya's undeniable talent and versatility has been embraced by both the hip-hop community, with support from tastemakers such as HotNewHipHop, Complex, HipHopDX, HipHopCanada, and established culture outlets such as ELLE Canada, The Travis Mills Show on Apple Music, iHeartRadio, EARMILK, DUMMY Magazine and Elevator. Before even releasing his debut EP, Zoya landed the covers of Spotify's Northern Bars and Apple Music's Northern Touch playlists.His ability to write unique replay-worthy rhymes, create elite visuals, effortlessly flow from rapid rap verses to smooth R&B vocals, and deliver high-voltage live performances leaves no room for doubt that Zach Zoya is an artist to watch.SPECTRUM EP TRACKLIST:1. Le Cap2. Pillz3. In Da Way4. Stick By You5. Patience feat. Angel6. SlurpeeGrowing up in the small, largely French-speaking city of Rouyn-Noranda northwest of Montréal, Zach Zoya developed a diverse musical palate from his family. Introduced to African music by his South African father who fled to Canada during apartheid, and North American soul and pop music by his French-Canadian mother, Zoya was immersed in rhythms and melodies that spoke to him even when the English lyrics didn't.Though French was both Zoya's first language and the one more established in the Montréal music scene, he's rapped in English from the start of his career. Raised without a computer or television in a place with minimal hip-hop culture, Zoya first honed his flows by covering records by Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and credits learning the skill of rapping with improving his delivery as an all-around vocalist.With the rare combination of versatile talent, charisma, and perspective, 22-year-old Zach Zoya is poised to be the next Canadian star to build a worldwide following. After establishing himself in the Montréal music scene by gaining the support of 7ième Ciel, a powerhouse label in French rap, collaborating with platinum producer High Klassified (Future, The Weeknd), earning a finalist position for the FEQ Rising Star Award at Festival d'été du Québec, and bringing his energetic live performances to the stages of renowned festivals including M For Montréal and the legendary Montréal International Jazz Festival, Zoya has now partnered with Universal Music for the release of his debut EP Spectrum featuring production by Boi-1da, Matthew Burnett, Don Mills, Bougo, and DTRWRK.



