News
Pop / Rock 31/10/2020

A Tori Kelly Christmas, The Two-Time Grammy Winner's First Holiday Album, Is Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Tori Kelly released her first-ever holiday album - A Tori Kelly Christmas. She teamed up with 11-time GRAMMY winner Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Scooter Braun as executive producers for the album. Earlier this week, she gave fans a preview of the album by releasing "Let It Snow" ft. Babyface.

The timeless collection also includes two original songs, penned by Tori - "25th" and "Gift That Keeps On Giving​"​ - along with a wide range of beloved holiday songs such as an R&B and jazz-infused rendition of "Sleigh Ride" and a gospel-inspired version of "Oh Holy Night." The Target edition includes two exclusive tracks - "All I Want For Christmas is You" and a third original song, "Kid Again On Christmas." See below for track listings.

The Mercury News said, "No, it's not even Halloween yet. But, yes, artists are already releasing Christmas albums. And we're totally OK with that, especially when they are coming from someone as talented as Tori Kelly." Stereogum included the album in its annual round-up of the year's most notable Christmas albums.

Tori Kelly says, "I'm so grateful to Babyface for helping me create an album that I am so proud of. I still can't believe that I got to work with such a legend on my first-ever Christmas album. He really brought my vision to life and made every song so special."

Since making her debut with 2015's Unbreakable Smile - a widely acclaimed album that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 - Tori has lit up the pop landscape with her breathtaking vocals and full-hearted songwriting, amassing nearly 2.5 billion combined global streams to date. With her 2018 passion project Hiding Place, the L.A.-based artist continued to captivate audiences and took home two prizes at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards: Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song for the hit single "Never Alone."

On her powerfully personal 2019 album, Inspired By True Events, Kelly offered up her bravest and most bracingly candid work to date. She supported the album with a 2019 U.S. tour and an early 2020 U.K. run. In August 2020, Tori released Solitude, a five-song EP that she recorded at home during quarantine.

Track Listing - A Tori Kelly Christmas:
Silent Night
25th
Christmas Time Is Here
Joy to the World / Joyful, Joyful
Sleigh Ride
O Holy Night
Gift That Keeps On Giving
Elf Interlude
Let It Snow (feat. Babyface)
O Come, O Come Emmanuel / O Come All Ye Faithful
Go Tell It On The Mountain
This Christmas
Hallelujah (From Sing Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Target Exclusive Tracks:
Kid Again On Christmas
All I Want For Christmas is You






