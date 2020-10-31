Liam Payne Reveals Brand New Single "Naughty List" In Collaboration With Dixie D'Amelio

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Liam Payne has today revealed a brand new single, "Naughty List," which is a collaboration with Dixie D'Amelio out now on Capitol Records/ Universal Music. Earlier this week ahead of its official release, Liam gave fans an early Christmas present and teased the song on TikTok with users able to use a 30 second preview of the single in their own TikTok videos and creations. 'Naughty List' is Liam's second Christmas track as a solo artist, following last year's 'All I Want (For Christmas)' taken from his debut solo album 'LP1'. Dixie is an American singer and social media personality best known for her videos on TikTok. She is the older of the D'Amelio sisters.



Liam said: "I love making TikTok videos and have really enjoyed connecting with the community. Everyone on TikTok is so creative and I love seeing all of the ways they use my music in their videos which is why I decided to release 'Naughty List' on TikTok first. My fans are the best and I can't wait to see all of them using 'Naughty List' in their videos."



In another treat for fans, Liam is hosting a not-to-be-missed online Halloween party and performance this weekend. The special event will be live streamed Saturday 31st October at 8pm GMT on ticketing platform Veeps with tickets on sale now. 'The LP Show - Act 3 The Halloween Special' is his third live streaming event for the site since the start of lockdown.



The upcoming show will feature a performance by Liam, merchandise giveaways and more. Liam will also be joined by special guest British actor Tom Felton famous for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films who will be sure to bring some wizardry and magic to the event.



The show series was started during the pandemic lockdown as a way for Liam to continue to engage with his fans all around the world during this difficult time - maintaining human connection while also creating a fun and intimate experience. The unique live shows have proved to be a huge hit with Liam's fans with more than 150,000 viewers tuning in so far - equivalent to three stadium shows.



Platinum-selling Liam has sold more than 21 million singles and over three million albums in just three years as a solo artist since One Direction. He released his debut solo album, 'LP1', in December 2019 on Capitol Records which included the smash hit singles 'Strip That Down', 'Polaroid' and 'Familiar'. He has been streamed a huge total of 4.6 billion times.

Listen to "Naughty List": https://liam-payne.lnk.to/NaughtyListPR

www.liampayne.com

www.instagram.com/liampayne



