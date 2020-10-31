Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 31/10/2020

Kip Moore Readies Wild World Deluxe Offering, An Extended Version Of His "Vital" 4th Studio Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM singer/ songwriter Kip Moore will release WILD WORLD DELUXE on February 12th, 2021. Offering four new tracks, the extended release of Moore's fourth studio album follows the critical response and fervent fan demand following the release of WILD WORLD earlier this year. Upon its release critics were quick to note how "especially vital; occasionally, even rare" (Esquire) the collection is, as well as praise Moore for "digging deeper than ever before... his most honest music yet" (Entertainment Tonight), as the record has garnered over 165 million streams worldwide.

Moore also dropped the first new track on WILD WORLD DELUXE today, "Don't Go Changing," and shared the impactful new music video for the song, available to watch here. Moore shot the gritty video directed by Alex Ferrari at independent music venues across Nashville, TN including The 5 Spot, The End, The Basement, Mercy Lounge and Exit/In as a thought-provoking call to action to fans to help support and donate to Music Venue Alliance Nashville. The organization's key goal is currently to help independent music venues working to survive during the pandemic, as well as retaining and nurturing the eco-system of Nashville, TN's beloved music scene. For more information and to donate visit: mvan.org and to join the conversation #Keep615Live.






