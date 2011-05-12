Trippie Redd Releases Long-Awaited Album "Pegasus"





Trippie has also released the music video for the song "Love Scars 4" to help launch Pegasus. Directed by Aidan Cullen, the "Love Scars 4" music video shows



To safely celebrate the launch of Pegasus, Trippie teamed up with Storyboard to create a Virtual Haunted House experience. Fans can use their Spotify and Apple logins to enter the house to hear the album, explore the spooky maze, chat with each other and look for special prizes!







One of the most versatile and creatively daring artists in hip-hop today,



Born Michael Lamar White IV and raised in Canton, Ohio, Trippie grew up on hip-hop icons like Tupac Shakur, Nas, and Jay-Z, but later became fascinated with the shock-rock of Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and fellow Canton native Marilyn Manson. Drawing much of his inspiration from the free-flowing style and inventive lyricism of Lil Wayne, Trippie began recording in his cousin's basement following the death of his brother and later relocated to Atlanta to further hone his skills, quickly landing a record deal with 10K Projects.



The fourth installment of his signature Love Letter to You series became his first-ever album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Released in November 2019, the 21-track effort amassed over 125.9 million streams in its first week alone.



With the coronavirus pandemic forcing artists to improvise, Trippie still made the best of navigating 2020's uncertain terrain. The 2018 XXL Freshman made it a point to give back to those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines. Trippie partnered with Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea in March to donate more than 32,000 beverages to hospital workers across his hometown of Canton (Mercy), NYC (Northwell Medical), and Los Angeles (Cedars Sinai, UCLA).

His Hollywood acting debut also came in April with a cameo during an episode of Lil Dicky's critically acclaimed DAVE. The FXX show averaged over 5.3 million viewers per episode in season one and quickly became FX Network's most popular comedy series.



Trippie caps off the year with the release of his highly anticipated







PEGASUS TRACKLISTING:

1. Let It Out ft. Myiah Lynnae

2. Moonlight

3. Love Scars 4

4. The Nether

5. So Stressed ft. Yung LB

6. Excitement ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

7. Mood ft. Chris Brown

8. Pegasus

9. Weeeeee

10. Personal Favorite ft. Rich The Kid

11. V-12

12. Spaceships ft. Young Thug

13. Never Change ft. Future

14. Good Morning

15. No Honorable Mention ft.

16. I Got You ft. Busta Rhymes

17. Too Fly

18. Red Beam ft. Sean Kingston

19. Oomps Revengt pt 2

20. Take One

21. Sleepy Hollow

22. Kid That Didd ft.

23. Don

24. Hell Rain ft.

25. TR666 ft. Swae Lee

26. Sun God ft. Myiah Lynnae New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum selling rapper Trippie Redd has released his third full length album, Pegasus, out now via 10K Projects/Caroline. Pegasus is an ambitious 26-track project from the Canton, OH native, featuring previously released singles "Excitement" with PARTYNEXTDOOR and " I Got You " with Busta Rhymes. The album also includes guest features from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, Quavo and more!Trippie has also released the music video for the song "Love Scars 4" to help launch Pegasus. Directed by Aidan Cullen, the "Love Scars 4" music video shows Trippie Redd controlled by a voodoo doll as he struggles to recover from a love gone wrong.To safely celebrate the launch of Pegasus, Trippie teamed up with Storyboard to create a Virtual Haunted House experience. Fans can use their Spotify and Apple logins to enter the house to hear the album, explore the spooky maze, chat with each other and look for special prizes! Trippie Redd is also hosting a series of Halloween-themed drive in experiences in select US cities. Trippie will be screening his favorite scary movie, Candyman, and selling limited edition merch in LA and Atlanta (10/30) and in New York City on 10/31. In his recent interview with famed influencer Dixie D'Amelio for her new talk show The Early Late Show, the 21-year-old rapper expressed how much he missed touring and seeing his fans on the road. He hopes the drive-in screenings will allow everyone to celebrate Pegasus together in a COVID-friendly way.One of the most versatile and creatively daring artists in hip-hop today, Trippie Redd makes music that's both wildly experimental and massively appealing. Since delivering his debut mixtape A Love Letter to You in 2017, the platinum-selling rapper/singer/songwriter has continually defied genre boundaries, embedding his melodic take on rap with frenetic elements of rock-and-roll and heavy metal.Born Michael Lamar White IV and raised in Canton, Ohio, Trippie grew up on hip-hop icons like Tupac Shakur, Nas, and Jay-Z, but later became fascinated with the shock-rock of Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and fellow Canton native Marilyn Manson. Drawing much of his inspiration from the free-flowing style and inventive lyricism of Lil Wayne, Trippie began recording in his cousin's basement following the death of his brother and later relocated to Atlanta to further hone his skills, quickly landing a record deal with 10K Projects.The fourth installment of his signature Love Letter to You series became his first-ever album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Released in November 2019, the 21-track effort amassed over 125.9 million streams in its first week alone.With the coronavirus pandemic forcing artists to improvise, Trippie still made the best of navigating 2020's uncertain terrain. The 2018 XXL Freshman made it a point to give back to those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines. Trippie partnered with Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea in March to donate more than 32,000 beverages to hospital workers across his hometown of Canton (Mercy), NYC (Northwell Medical), and Los Angeles (Cedars Sinai, UCLA).His Hollywood acting debut also came in April with a cameo during an episode of Lil Dicky's critically acclaimed DAVE. The FXX show averaged over 5.3 million viewers per episode in season one and quickly became FX Network's most popular comedy series.Trippie caps off the year with the release of his highly anticipated Pegasus album on Halloween. The mythical LP includes previously released singles such as the intoxicating "Excitement" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and Trippie bridging the generational gap with the legendary Busta Rhymes on "I Got You." The "Dark Knight Dummo" rapper adds to his myriad of high-profile collaborations on Pegasus by connecting with Chris Brown, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne and Future among others. Trippie Redd is one of only a handful of rappers with over 1B audio streams in the U.S. alone in 2020, and he has had four consecutive projects with Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 albums in less than 16 months. He hopes Pegasus will become his fifth this week.PEGASUS TRACKLISTING:1. Let It Out ft. Myiah Lynnae2. Moonlight3. Love Scars 44. The Nether5. So Stressed ft. Yung LB6. Excitement ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR7. Mood ft. Chris Brown8. Pegasus9. Weeeeee10. Personal Favorite ft. Rich The Kid11. V-1212. Spaceships ft. Young Thug13. Never Change ft. Future14. Good Morning15. No Honorable Mention ft. Quavo & Lil Mosey16. I Got You ft. Busta Rhymes17. Too Fly18. Red Beam ft. Sean Kingston19. Oomps Revengt pt 220. Take One21. Sleepy Hollow22. Kid That Didd ft. Future & Doe Boy23. Don24. Hell Rain ft. Lil Wayne & Hoody Baby25. TR666 ft. Swae Lee26. Sun God ft. Myiah Lynnae



